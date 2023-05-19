Don't you dare make them 'give away the farm'

The assertion that Loddon Shire Council is reducing rates for local farmers ('Shire eases farmers' rates', May 11) is far from the reality outlined in its draft budget.
While the rate in the dollar for all properties will be reduced to offset against land valuation increases, the actual rates paid by each class of ratepayer varies substantially.
VFF's analysis of the Loddon Shire draft budget shows the rates paid on the average farm assessment will increase from $1719 to $1869, representing a 8.7 per cent increase.
In contrast, the average residential rate will be cut by 8.6 per cent from $620 to $567.
This represents a shift in the rating burden onto the agricultural sector of 3.5 per cent - the biggest shift observed across all rural shires. These figures do not include the municipal charge of $237 which is paid by each ratepayer. It's important to note that most farm businesses pay multiple rates notices, with the average farmer paying close to $10,000 in rates.
With farm incomes having been smashed by last year's floods and heavy rains, now is the worst time to be ratcheting up farm rates.
The VFF implores Loddon Shire to reassess its proposed rating strategy to ensure each property sector sees the same rate increase within the bounds of the state government's rate cap, as has been done in other shires.
There have been several letters in the press calling out the conflict of interest that so many of us can clearly see but to which three Loddon Shire councillors seem oblivious.
The notice of motion that mayor Dan Straub put forward at April's council meeting that 'LSC make a submission supporting duck shooting to the Select Committee Inquiry into Victoria's Recreational Native Bird Hunting Arrangements' has alarmed many residents. As Cr Straub was a former political candidate for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party; and also a founding member, former president and current member of the Victorian Duck Hunters' Association, this decision does not pass the 'pub test'.
A councillor's private interest must not overlap with their official duty. We expect better. We expect our elected officials to act fairly and without bias when making decisions which affect the rights and interests of others. I do not accept it is fair and reasonable that three 'leaders' with their own personal agendas can use their voices to speak for more than 7700 of us, many of whom wish duck hunting would end.
How can such a decision be democratic?
The same three councillors who supported the above-mentioned motion rejected Cr Jungwirth's motion for a climate risk report. The reason cited by Cr Holt was that council did not have the resources or available staff to undertake this.
I have no issue if councillors Straub, Beattie and Holt wished to prepare their own individual submissions supporting duck hunting in Loddon Shire if they did so at their own cost using their own resources.
Interesting though, don't you think, that resources could be found quickly enough (within eight business days) to prepare and lodge the LSC submission by the closing date of May 8? But no resources could be allocated on a climate risk report which affects all residents of this shire? Really?
I query your priorities LSC. When will you respond to calls of conflict of interest and misuse of council resources?
And spare me your spin around eco-tourism, LSC. Actions speak far louder than words. The actions of three councillors have demonstrated a complete lack of transparency and credibility.
Last night I witnessed the flight of the bats at Rosalind Park.
An awesome display to many but to many others a worrying scene. I saw that about two-thirds of the flying foxes were baby bats. So that would logically equate to at least that type of increase in the already huge number in the park.
If you were to visit the park in the early morning you would see the paths covered in the faeces of these creatures and also of the ibis who have found sanctuary in the once-beautiful fernery.
It would be foolish to think it is only the paths covered in this mess. People picnic in the park, children play on the playground, major events take place here.
At present, three-quarters of the lower section of the park's trees are home to the flying foxes. The fortune the council spent on sprinklers to keep them happy in summer seems to have made the park a major destination for bats from all over Australia to take up residence.
Why the council has spent money on new gates to the cesspool that was the fernery is anyone's guess. Flying foxes carry lyssavirus and Hendra virus. They should not be handled, but wouldn't it be in their faeces? Which is everywhere.
We have two large schools on the edge of the park and eating establishments nearby. It's time to find a solution, not to just say their numbers will drop. What does this mean?
Is the Wellsford Forest a Regional Park now?
That is a question we are asked by people confused about the status of this biodiverse forest on Bendigo's doorstep.
Unfortunately, the answer is "No".
A third of the Wellsford was made Regional Park in 2001. The government announced that all of it would be made Regional Park in June 2021, but had no timeline or plan for this to actually happen.
The unprotected two thirds of the forest is still managed as State Forest by DEECA. It is still being cut for legal firewood collection in autumn and spring, and illegal firewood collection continues at any time. It is still open to mining.
This will be the situation until mid-2029 when the government will, at that point, cease cutting and (presumably, if still in power) gazette it as Regional Park.
By that stage the Wellsford's ancient goannas, endangered brush-tailed phascogales, echidnas, sugar gliders, visiting Noisy Friar birds and Swift parrots - to mention only a few - will have suffered another six years of habitat destruction.
At present, the government stance makes the health of this gem of a forest precarious, to say the least.
Other parks that were announced two years ago are being surveyed in preparation for legislation to safeguard them.
Why is this not happening for the Wellsford?
