Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Trentham to host annual Cavalcade of Transport on Sunday.

DC
By David Chapman
May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the classic cars which will be on show at Trentham's Cavalcade of Transport event on Sunday. Supplied picture
Some of the classic cars which will be on show at Trentham's Cavalcade of Transport event on Sunday. Supplied picture

More than 200 classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes will rumble into Trentham this weekend for the Cavalcade of Transport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.