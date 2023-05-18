More than 200 classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes will rumble into Trentham this weekend for the Cavalcade of Transport.
The event is held to celebrate National Motoring Heritage Day which is held on the third Sunday of May every year.
Owners of all types of vintage, veteran and classic vehicles are encouraged to display their vehicles and meet up with like-minded enthusiasts.
On Sunday, May 21, these rare vehicles will line up at the Trentham Historic Railway Station for the admiring public to view and discuss with their owners.
Sunday's event is being Hosted by the 'Cool Country Classics Trentham' car club and its president Dave Limmer is hoping for a big turn-out this weekend.
"Trentham is well used to welcoming various unofficial car and motorcycle club runs on most weekends, and being just over an hour from Melbourne, Ballarat and Bendigo makes it an ideal location for a drive or ride in the country," Mr Limmer said.
"Home to fantastic bakeries and cafes, as well as a fabulous mix of boutique retail outlets, there is something for everyone, even the non car-minded passengers."
The Trentham car club boasts more than 130 members who own a vast array of vehicles in their sheds and garages.
"The club has no specific focus on manufacturers which means there is no end to the surprises by way of cars that the members own, and in a number that far surpasses the number of members they have," Mr Limmer said.
"It is not uncommon to see a WWII Chevy Blitz truck parked next a 1920's Peugeot, a Ford Model T or a 1940's Bentley owned by members at the club's regular shows."
While the local club members will have their vehicles on show, representatives of the other 220 clubs in the Association of Motoring Clubs Victoria are expected to attend Sunday's event as well.
"In previous years this event has been greatly supported by various local clubs and those further afield who choose to make this an event a club run for their own members to enjoy a drive in the country and investigate the myriad of other cars that attend," Mr Limmer said.
"Over the years that it has been held, the popularity has grown and in 2022 more than 200 cars made their way to Trentham for the event.
"This year should be no different and we are expecting to see cars from Melbourne and further afield attend as car shows have had a real surge in popularity in the post-COVID era, particularly so those held in country/regional towns which were brought to the front of mind for many Victorian residents during lockdowns."
The event is open to all cars eligible for the Victorian club permit scheme.
Gates open from 10am at the Old Trentham Railway Station on Market St.
Entry is by way of a gold coin donation at the gate with funds going to the club who are in turn are supporters of other non-profit clubs in the town.
