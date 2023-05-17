Man dead after two-vehicle collision in Girgarre

A man has died as a result of a collision in Girgarre an hour north-east of Bendigo around 8am on Thursday morning.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision between a car and a van on the corner of McEwen and Winter Road.
The male driver of the van, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The female driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
For the current provisional lives lost tally please see https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
