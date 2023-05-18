THE CITY of Greater Bendigo should greenlight four storeys of apartments and a medical centre despite objections from six people with nearby properties, a council worker report says.
It urges councillors to approve the build in a vacant lot at the edge of the city centre when they consider the matter on Monday.
Objectors are not convinced by developers' plans for the 14.3 metre apartment building at 32 Myers Street.
Their concerns include a perceived lack of on-site car parking, access issues and what they say is an excessively large building.
Developers want to clad the building in red concrete panelling, with a fourth storey communal courtyard and room set back from the front of the property.
Council staff are open to tweaking normal design standards around things like building height and footprint, given the quirks of the site and justifications developers have given.
Overall, the building would exemplify "a high density, compact, mixed-use development that facilitates economic activity", the council staff said.
Councillors will vote on the matter at a time of dramatic change in the area.
Planning authorities have been considering a multi-storey, 73-unit project a few doors down from 32 Myers Street. That development would wrap around two sides of St Andrew's Uniting Church.
A block away in Mollison Street, construction crews are working on a multi-storey hotel, while in Lyttleton Terrace builders are putting the finishing touches on the new Galkangu GovHub building.
Council officers say the apartments proposed for 32 Myers Street would fill a gap in the housing market for smaller dwellings.
"The current stock of housing is dominated by large family houses and in recent years almost all new houses have had three or more bedrooms," they said in their report to councillors.
Half of all households have only one or two people, according to census data.
"This is contributing to both housing affordability issues and unnecessary use of resources by limiting the offer of small dwellings," council officers said.
32 Myers Street would have two apartments with one bedroom, six with two bedrooms and two with three bedrooms.
A medical centre would operate on the ground floor.
Fourteen on-site car parks would be enough for staff and apartment residents, developers' traffic experts said.
Council staff do not anticipate problems for vehicles getting in and out of the site.
Medical centre patrons would likely park in the surrounding streets. Traffic experts monitored those car spaces and said 12 per cent were free even at peak times.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
