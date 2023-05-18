Bendigo Advertiser
Objections should not stop Myers St apartments, council staff say

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 3:00pm
The front elevation of a building proposed for Myers Street, Bendigo. Picture is supplied.
The front elevation of a building proposed for Myers Street, Bendigo. Picture is supplied.

THE CITY of Greater Bendigo should greenlight four storeys of apartments and a medical centre despite objections from six people with nearby properties, a council worker report says.

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

