BFNL juniors eyeing netball Victoria Association Championships qualification in Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:16am, first published 9:16am
Bella Connors has been in scintillating form this season for her BFNL club Gisborne, as well as the league's 17-and-under representative team. Picture by Noni Hyett
THE BFNL's 17-and-under team is sweating on key injuries, but will still go into this weekend's Association Championships Northern Zone Qualifiers full of confidence following a second consecutive tournament win last weekend.

