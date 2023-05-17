THE BFNL's 17-and-under team is sweating on key injuries, but will still go into this weekend's Association Championships Northern Zone Qualifiers full of confidence following a second consecutive tournament win last weekend.
Playing for the second straight weekend, the BFNL team, coached by Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson, emerged undefeated at the Echuca District Netball Association tournament.
The BFNL defeated a strong Goulburn Valley team 12-6 in the final, adding to the confidence built in the previous weekend's Golden City Netball Association (GCNA) tournament win in Bendigo.
They set up their grand final appearance with a 14-8 win against North Central.
The BFNL earlier defeated its GCNA tournament grand final rival Central Murray (10-8), Heathcote District (13-4), Loddon Valley (19-5), Griffith (21-5), Northern Pride (15-7), Horsham (12-4) and Murray (12-5) and drew with Wimmera (12-12) to advance to the semi-finals.
It has the squad well-placed going into this weekend's Northern Zone qualifiers, to be played at the GCNA courts in West Bendigo, where the top two placegetters in the 17-and-under, 15-and-under and 13-and-under divisions will progress through to the finals in Melbourne on June 18.
The BFNL, however, is battling a few injury concerns, with Maryborough's Millie Cassidy missing the Echuca tournament following an ankle injury in Saturday's round of BFNL matches against Golden Square.
The team suffered a further blow when star Castlemaine defender Megan Wilson hit the court after attempting an intercept just minutes before half time in the grand final.
Wilson sustained arm and knee injuries and was taken to hospital in Echuca.
X-rays on Monday in Castlemaine cleared her of any damage to her knee and breaks in her arm, but Wilson was still dealing with soreness in the middle part of this week.
Donnellon said a second straight grand final win was the perfect warm-up for this weekend.
"It was great to beat GV, I don't reckon we have beaten Goulburn Valley the whole time I have been involved with the team, back with Mel Keighran and then Jayden Cowling and now Sharni," she said.
"Last year in Melbourne they beat us quite convincingly.
"I don't know if they had their whole squad there, but it was a really good performance."
A pleasing factor for the coaches was giving significant court time for most of the 12 players who suited up in Echuca, with 10 of the 12 playing in the grand final.
"It was great to be able to rotate so many girls through, especially on a hot day. The girls were really receptive to having a half game off or full game off," Donnellon said.
"We'll again take 12 players into this weekend.
"It was good to get a chance to play a lot of different teams (in Echuca). We played Griffith and there was a Melbourne team, Northern Pride, and Murray as well, who we hadn't played."
Top opposition for the BFNL this weekend is likely to come from Central Murray and Wimmera.
The BFNL has played Central Murray four times in the past two weekends for four wins, albeit by only two goals at Echuca and in sudden-death overtime in the grand final at Golden City.
Sunraysia shapes as a wildcard having not played in either the Golden City or Echuca tournaments.
Key players for the BFNL this weekend will include defenders Layla O'Shea (Strathfieldsaye) and Ella Patten (Maryborough) and Gisborne goaler Bella Connors, who has been a standout at both tournaments.
"Bella's shooting accuracy has been phenomenal. (At Golden City) she might have missed four goals all day and at Echuca she might have missed three," Donnellon said.
"In the semi-final (at Echuca), she shot 11 of 12 goals. But the best thing is our other goalers - Reese Gilchrist and Holly Swatton - play so well with her."
Gilchrist and Megan Wilson are the only two members of last year's BFNL squad still playing.
In an encouraging sign for the future, six of this year's squad of 14 players are all bottom-age, while one player still has two years of eligibility left.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association will also be heading into this weekend with confidence after taking the 13-and-under EDNA tournament honours with a 16-10 win over Murray.
It was a second consective grand final win for the team, coached by Sandhurst's Tamara Gilchrist, following a victory at Golden City the previous week.
The BSNA claimed a trio of titles in Echuca, including the 13-and-under development, coached by Jarileey Scholtes, and 15-and-under development, coached by Mon Hay.
