INGLEWOOD co-coach Helen Ward hopes the Blues' second win of the season can be a launching pad to some improved performances in the second half of the LVFNL A-grade season.
As they did in round one, the Blues got the second phase of their season off to a winning start on Saturday with a victory against an injury-hit Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
In a measure of the Bears' improvement, the margin was a much tighter seven goals, as opposed to 12 goals back in April.
The Bears pulled within two goals in both the third and fourth quarters, before the Blues steadied to get the game back on terms.
Thrilled to have savoured victory for the second time this season, Ward was quick to acknowledge a tough effort from the Bears, who will be hoping to get a win of their own before the season ends.
"They certainly kept coming back at us in the end and didn't ease their pressure, but luckily we were able to hang on," she said.
"I'm sure they would be proud of their effort. Their goal attack (Bri Chambers) goaled beautifully and hardly missed a goal. She was very impressive.
"Fortunately, we got a good start (to lead 11-7 at quarter time) and were able to hang on to that lead, but credit to Serp for a good game.
"Our girls really fought hard. It was a great effort by all them and just nice to get a win."
A pair of wins has more than vindicated the club's decision to field an A-grade team this season after not doing so in 2022.
It's been a stop-start few years for Inglewood at the top-level of LVFNL netball, with no A-grade team in 2018 before a return in 2019 ahead of a season without netball for all clubs due to COVID in 2020.
They did not win a game in the COVID-shortened 2021 season before having no top-tier team in 2022.
Their second victory was brilliantly led in all three parts of the court by goal attack Taya Bartram, centre Abbey Hayes and goal keeper/goal defence Grace Christiansen, who have been their three most consistent players across the season.
There were also plenty of encouraging signs from young defender Brittney Bickford.
Midcourter Ellyssa Hartland was best for the Bears, who lined up with their usual goal shooter Georgia Harrison and goal keeper Tahlia Ellis having swapped positions.
Ward, who shares the coaching duties with Dianne Wayman, hoped the win would inspire further confidence among her young playing group and ideally propel them to another win.
"It always does the morale good to have a win," she said.
"Each week we start off so well and then let it slip away - B-grade is the same. Perhaps it comes down to focus, or maybe experience.
"But we hope we get another win somewhere along the line before the end of the season.
"The girls do deserve it."
Newbridge 55 defeated Calivil United 42
Bridgewater 27 lost to Mitiamo 68
Marong 43 lost to MGYCW 68
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 33 lost to Inglewood 40
Pyramid Hill bye
1. Maiden Gully YCW 8-1 (185.16%)
2. Mitiamo 7-2 (159.94%)
3. Pyramid Hill 6-1-1 (125%)
4. Marong 5-3- (144.44%)
5.Newbridge 5-4 (105.18%)
6. Bridgewater 4-5 (74.84%)
7. Calivil United 2-7 (78.55%)
8. Inglewood 2-7 (50.00%)
9. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 0-9 (46.90%)
