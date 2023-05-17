Raising the pride flag in the city centre recognises LGBTQIA+ people who were driven away from Bendigo because of their identity, according to the mayor.
"You only have to hear from people that were here when they were younger. And they said we actually had to leave Bendigo because they felt victimised, and now they come back, and they do feel supported," City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
The council raised a Progress Pride Flag and transgender flag in Bendigo Library Gardens on May 17, the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).
Bendigo Youth Mayor Ryan Peterson said the day helped LGBTQIA+ members of the Bendigo community to feel recognised within the city's fabric.
"It's important to the queer community because they need to know that they are seen, heard, and valued as members of the community," Mr Peterson said.
Mr Peterson said the city's commitment to the day stood in opposition to a history of division in Bendigo.
"Bendigo has a history of conflict within the community around how people identify whether that be sexual orientation, religion or otherwise," he said.
"We need to show that that is not acceptable. We are a city in a community of people that welcomes everyone."
