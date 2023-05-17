AT 78 YEARS young and after a lifetime in harness racing, champion reinsman Brian Gath is not adverse to breaking new ground or achieving a first in his career.
And that's what will make race seven at Kilmore on Thursday night so special in the eyes of the revered Gordon Rothacker medallist and Inter Dominion winner and his family.
The race will pit three generations of the Gath family against each other in the sulky for the first time, with Brian going head-to-head against son Matthew Gath and 21-year-old grandson Louis Emerson.
All three will drive trotters trained at Longlea by Matthew, with Brian taking the steer behind last-start Shepparton winner Hold That Gold, concession driver Emerson being handed the reins on Bella Lucy, and Matthew opting to drive Hillside.
While it's not a Victorian harness racing first, it's certainly a heart-warming and indelible moment in the careers of all three horsemen.
Brian Gath, affectionately known as The Little Master, hopes that between the three of them, one of Matthew, Louis or himself can conjure up a special win in the race.
"They are three nice horses, but they are in a high-class race and they're at long prices," he said.
"I thought they were a little bit over the odds to be honest.
"The three of them go pretty good, but it's just nice that Matthew has three runners and can get three generations to drive them.
"It's a bit unusual, but it's happened before, so we're looking forward to it.
"The Langs did it. Graeme Lang, Gavin Lang and Chris Lang Junior drove against each other in the early days at Melton.
READ MORE:
"I don't think they got a winner, but I'm not totally sure. I don't remember them saying they won.
"We're going for the trifecta - we're not mucking around."
While Brian's passion for harness racing was swiftly instilled into his son and grandson, it has never left the legend himself.
He might not have the volume of drives he once had, but his love for the sport remains as strong as it was the day he had his first drive.
"I don't drive every day of the week like I used to do for years. I gave that away. I mostly drive my own or Matthew's and just the odd one for old clients," he said.
"It suits me to only drive occasionally. I get to stay on the farm and I'm keeping good health.
"I still work pretty hard, but I'm enjoying the harness racing. I haven't lost my enthusiasm. I wouldn't still be doing it if I had lost it.
"I love my horses and I'm not afraid of hard work."
Brian is a huge rap for young Louis and has delighted in his progress, albeit harness racing has taken a bit of a back seat since the 21-year-old took a job at Mandalay Resources' Costerfield mine seven months ago.
"He's got a good job and he only works part-time for Matthew and I, but when the opportunity arises, we give him a drive," Brian said.
"He's very capable, but young and only learning.
"We are quite pleased with the way he is coming on. I reckon he is on the best of our three horses (on Thursday) night, Bella Lucy.
We're going for the trifecta - we're not mucking around.- Brtian Gath
"She is having her first start for a while, so that will be against her a bit, but she's the classiest one."
While Brian and 48-year-old Matthew have driven against each other plenty of times, this will be Louis' first time coming up against either of his grandfather or uncle.
The opportunity did not come without a few nervous moments, with approval to be at Kilmore needed from his bosses at Costerfield.
"I really had to try hard and get Thursday off from work. I had to put an application in to say I can't be there, but it was all good in the end," said Louis, who has two wins from 26 career drives.
"I've been a bit quiet on the driving front. I started in the mines in November last year, so I drive pretty much 'here or there'.
"I still want to drive, so it comes down to whether there is anything available on my weeks off."
In the privileged position of having a living legend as a grandfather, Louis, who has been race driving for about 11 months, said he had taken a lot of inspiration from both his grandfather and uncle Matthew, the brother of his mother Kylie.
"Matty helps me a lot with driving. He'll tell me if I have done something wrong in the race, or where I could have done better," he said.
"They both help me through things.
"It's fun being out there driving. It can be a bit nerve-racking at times, but if you know the horse well and you know the trainer well, it's easier.
"I've always wanted to race against both grandad and Matthew. Who knows, it may not happen again."
Louis will be having his first race drive on Bella Lucy, but has driven her plenty of times in work.
The eight-year-old mare is having her first start since late-March, with the youngster hopeful of a bold first-up effort.
"It would be good if I could beat them all," he said.
A sentimental occasion would not have been possible were it not for Matthew having three horses in the field.
The accomplished trainer-driver has been in some handy form of late with four winners from 18 starts this season, the most recent being the two-year-old trotting filly Third Eye at Maryborough last Friday.
He will drive Hillside in the race, who notched up back-to-back wins at Bendigo and Shepparton in April before a last-start third.
Matthew was thrilled to be able to play his part in a special moment for the Gath family.
"It's pretty exciting. We probably aren't going to get a lot of opportunities to get all three of us into the same race, as dad can't drive forever," he said.
"And Louis doesn't drive as much now because he's got a job in the mines with one week on and one week off and night shift, so he can't commit full-on.
"But hopefully he gets plenty of enjoyment out of it.
"It probably doesn't matter what they (the horses) can do, it's just a fun little opportunity."
While Hillside is rated as the best chance of the three in early betting at $12, Matthew said little separated the four-year-old gelding from the stable's other two contenders.
"Hillside might be just a touch better, but not by much. If Hold That Gold behaves himself and gets away, he can really motor when he wants to focus properly," he said.
"He has plenty of ability, while the mare that Louis is driving could probably beat any of them on their day.
"She's a lot older than the others, but has older horse issues. When she's right, she's probably better than all of them.
"The stable is having a nice run at the minute, but it won't go forever. Hopefully it won't stop for a while."
Regardless of how the race pans out, Brian Gath hoped it would give everyone in the family something to be proud of and to look back on the years ahead.
"I remember back in the early 60s, my father (George) had three runners in a race. He drove one, (brother) Neville drove one and I drove one in a trot at The Showgrounds," he said.
That was very special and it was only two generations.
"Now it's three, so that's a bit more special."
It's pretty exciting. We probably aren't going to get a lot of opportunities to get all three of us into the same race, as dad can't drive forever.- Matthew Gath
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.