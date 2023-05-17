Catherine McAuley College go to 1-1 after loss to Maribyrnong

An undermanned Catherine McAuley College side fought to the end, but fell just short against Maribyrnong College in round two of Premier League Football.
The 7.5 (47) to 8.6 (54) defeat came with CMC missing captain Jack McMahon and gun Bendigo Pioneers midfielder Tobie Travaglia.
While the loss means CMC might face a do-or-die battle against local rivals Bendigo Senior Secondary College (BSSC) in the final round, coach Lee Coghlan was highly pleased with his team's performance.
"I was proud of how we got back into the game in the second half," Coghlan said.
"I think we never stopped in terms of our pressure and attack on the footy."
Heading into the final term three points down and kicking against a two-goal wind, CMC almost pulled a rabbit out of the hat dragging the contest down to the wire.
Maribyrnong missed multiple gettable chances before kicking two in a minute midway through the term to take what would be an unassailable 13-point lead.
Earlier, Maribyrnong dominated territory in the first half but failed to capitalise on the scoreboard, taking a three-goal lead into the main break.
Coghlan lauded his back six, who were under siege for large periods of the first half.
"Our defence was huge all game and were probably the reason we stayed in it," Coghlan said.
The defence was led superbly at centre half-back by Deakin Andrews, who repelled attack after Maribyrnong attack.
"Deakin's ability to read the ball of the boot is well beyond his years," said Coghlan.
"He seems to always be in position, which is pretty impressive considering he's still got another year of under-18s footy after this one.
"Particularly in the last 12 months, his footy has gone to another level."
Andrews took six intercept marks in the third quarter as CMC had their best period of the game, locking the ball inside their attacking 50 and capitalising with three straight goals.
Two came from Pioneer Archer Day-Wicks, who continued on from his two-goal, 31-disposal performance for Sandhurst on the weekend.
"Archer played a bit of a lone hand at times, but thankfully he managed to hit the scoreboard and give us a chance at a win," Coghlan said.
The CMC smalls, along with Day-Wicks, who was brilliant at ground level, looked dangerous without an aerial presence to back them up.
"Unfortunately, we weren't competing well in the air, but once it got to ground, our little guys were great,' Coghlan said.
Without their two best midfielders in McMahon and Travaglia, a younger brigade of Xavier Grant, Jaidi Jackson-Leahy, Ollie Morris and Logan Kilcullen evened up the midfield battle in the second half.
"It was awesome to see some of those younger guys stand up," Coghlan said.
"We had a lot of inexperience in there but managed to get on top thanks to Darcy Lawler in the ruck, who won the majority of taps."
While it was an impressive performance against strong opposition, Coghlan said he'd be looking for quick improvement when entering forward 50 ahead of the clash with BSSC.
"We'll look to fix up our forward entries because, particularly early, their half-backs controlled the game," Coghlan said.
"We actually had a fair bit of the footy in the first half, but we just made poor choices with where we kicked the ball and where our forwards led."
