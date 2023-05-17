Bendigo Advertiser
Catherine McAuley College go to 1-1 after loss to Maribyrnong

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:37pm
Archer Day-Wicks eyes of a loose footy during his three goal performance. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Archer Day-Wicks eyes of a loose footy during his three goal performance. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

An undermanned Catherine McAuley College side fought to the end, but fell just short against Maribyrnong College in round two of Premier League Football.

