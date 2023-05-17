DURING a 124-game and 388-goal career with the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Bears, flamboyant full forward Warwick Capper carved a reputation for doing spectacular things on the turf.
At the Bendigo Jockey Club on Wednesday, a two-year-old gelding bearing the high-profile former AFL star's name and number - and part-owned by him - proved equally as eye-catching.
The Nick Ryan-trained Capper Thirtynine broke his maiden in fine style, unleashing a magnificent finishing burst to run down the $3.90 favourite Marching in the shadows of the past.
No one was happier to see the son of Vancouver and Artware salute at his second race start than his namesake Capper, who was on course and celebrated loudly , even before the judge had put the photo up.
The 59-year-old was an ever-willing interviewee on Racing.com following the race.
"You beauty ... you've been a great audience," Capper screamed into the microphone.
"Thanks for Nick Ryan and the trainers. All the owners came up from Melbourne and it's nice to get a win.
"It was nice to get up ... just. It's a great win and let's just hope we can keep it going for the rest of the year."
Winning jockey Ben Allen said he was always confident he had caught the frontrunning Marching.
"I did hear someone screaming out 'Capper', so I thought I must have got the bob," he said.
"They know what type of horse he is already, he's going to be a 1400m to a mile-type of horse, so what he's done today (over 1100m) is a big effort.
"He's very raw still and has a lot to learn. He doesn't sort of know how to attack the line yet. What he did today was just on ability.
"Round the corner I was kind of struggling a bit, but once I gave him a few with the whip, he started to knuckle down.
"I had a few come up to me and he actually kicked away from them. It was a tough win."
Continuing the high flying forwards theme, Jezoulenko claimed the honours in the fillies and mares benchmark 64 event in a thrilling finish later in the program.
The four-year-old Zoustar mare, trained by Matthew Ellerton, won for the third time in 15 starts.
