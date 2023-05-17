Up to 200 volunteers contribute to running a wide range of City of Greater Bendigo services, and many of them were present at a morning tea held at the Ulumbarra Theatre on Wednesday to celebrate their work.
This year's theme for National Volunteer Week is "the Change Makers", and it was fitting, City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf told the group, because they were the ones that "truly make things happen" and "drive a sense of community" in the city.
"We simply cannot underestimate the value of volunteers throughout Greater Bendigo," she said. "Here at the City, we have up to 200 volunteers who contribute 15,000 hours of service each year.
"Whether it's welcoming people at our visitor centres and giving a local's perspective, showing people to their seats in our theatres, sharing your knowledge about the gallery or landmarks like the Town Hall, helping to run events for people of all age groups, looking after our environment or contributing through an advisory group - your time and effort is absolutely appreciated."
The council encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to visit its website to learn more about its well established volunteering program.
