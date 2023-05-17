Bendigo Advertiser
City of Greater Bendigo celebrates National Volunteer Week with morning tea

JD
By Jenny Denton
May 17 2023 - 8:00pm
Up to 200 volunteers contribute to running a wide range of City of Greater Bendigo services, and many of them were present at a morning tea held at the Ulumbarra Theatre on Wednesday to celebrate their work.

