CVFLW finalises representative squad for Mooroopna carnival

THE Central Victorian Football League Women's has finalised its squad ahead of this Sunday's representative matches in Mooroopna.
The CVFLW will be part of a three-league competition along with the Northern Country Women's League and North East Border Youth Girls.
The CVFLW will play games at 10am (v North East) and 10.55am (v Northern Country), as well as the grand final at 2pm should it qualify.
All seven clubs are represented in the CVFLW squad, which will be coached by Rick Ladson.
"Rick is pleased with the final squad and is looking forward to the challenge this weekend," AFLCV female operations manager Nathan Williams said on Wednesday.
"Inter-league is a unique opportunity for players across the league to showcase their talent while learning from the people around them. We can't wait to see what the weekend brings."
Sunday's games will be played at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.
Games will be two 20-minute halves.
The CVFLW last year demolished Northern Country by 149 points in their inter-league game at the QEO.
CVFLW inter-league squad:
Bendigo Thunder - Acacia Edwards, Brit Mueck, Shae Murphy, Jessica Kennedy, Hannah Perry.
Castlemaine - Abbey Bertram, Lily Den Houting, Aishling Tupper, Charlotte Beavan, Eillish Cumming.
Eaglehawk - Molly Pianta, Freyja Pearce, Molly Metcalf, Eliza Long.
Golden Square - Liz Watkins, Natasha Tile, Paynton Joliffe, Keely Hare, Bree Heiden, Olivia Hogg.
North Bendigo - Maddie Jelbart.
Strathfieldsaye - Chelsea Reeves.
Woorinen - Katelyn Hazlett, Carlee Hazlett, Natasha Kelly.
Emergencies - Marnie Gudge (GS), Kira Gibbons (NB), Tenay Fellows (Woor).
