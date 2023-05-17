City of Greater Bendigo staff are waiting to learn more about their role in Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games projects before allocating major funding.
While this year's draft budget did not feature any major funding for the Games, city director of the Commonwealth Games Andrew Cooney said future budgets would.
"Future budgets will have some allocations in them for the Commonwealth Games, but the timing of the final plans for what we need to do for the games doesn't line up with our budget," he said.
"We expect that as we learn more about the projects we'll need to deliver and our role in delivering the Games, we'll understand more about potential costs and funding."
MORE NEWS:
The draft budget did feature funding for accessibility upgrades at Red Energy Arena, which is set to host netball.
The stadium's sky lounge would be upgraded, and a design to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system has also been funded.
Mr Cooney said the stadium was already "very well set-up", however may need upgrades to cater for large crowds over multiple days.
"Red Energy Arena was selected [for the Commonwealth Games for a reason," he said. "In its current form, the show court holds world class athletes performing world class sports.
"Right now the facility can hold 4000 people and does so regularly... what we need to do is to be able to ensure that it's set up to be able to hold 4000 people multiple times a day over multiple days, and that's what the Commonwealth Games will bring us."
The City was still working with the state government on working out venues for the 3x3 basketball and wheelchair basketball and squash, Mr Cooney said.
The other venues needing works include the Bendigo Showgrounds, which would host table tennis and track cycling, and the Bendigo Bowls Club, which would host lawn bowls.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The draft budget indicated a Commonwealth Games directorate would be funded by $692,000 for the 2023/2024 financial year.
The directorate currently just consists of Mr Cooney, however there is "some provision" for other staff.
"We're just still working through the role of council going to be in this, and once we understand the role, then we'll design a structure that supports it within the budget that we've got," he said.
The directorate would work with relevant state government bodies "to deliver infrastructure, cultural and entertainment programs" and would also work with local stakeholders "to ensure the needs of our First Nations people, our local businesses, sporting groups and community" were considered in planning.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf has previously said the City was in a favourable position to contribute to Commonwealth Games funding.
Across the state, the City of Greater Geelong announced it would spend $8 million on the Games in its draft budget, released last month.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.