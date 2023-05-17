Want to know what's in the council budget? Read our top picks

The city of Greater Bendigo has released its draft budget for 2023/24.
Here is what it could mean for you:
Bendigo's nine councillors will consider whether to lock in this budget on Monday night.
The draft went live on Wednesday night because the council releases documents on all matters to be discussed at its monthly "ordinary council meetings" in the week before the event.
There are unlikely to be any major changes to this draft, though. Councillors tend to keep a pretty close eye on the budget process, which started ramping up late last year.
Any changes would likely need a majority of councillors' approval and they don't generally like voting through last minute changes on budgets.
Quite a bit, despite the economic headwinds hitting the city, the council says.
The centrepiece is a $68 million capital works program with a raft of multi-year projects.
The draft budget will also fund 69 community services including waste programs, street cleaning, maintaining parks and gardens, maternal and child health and early years' services, statutory planning, environmental health, the Bendigo Animal Relief Centre, Bendigo Art Gallery as well as the Ulumbarra and The Capital theatres.
We are already hearing stories about people who expect to be slugged with rate rises next financial year.
The council does not work out rate charges for each property (that is handled by the state government). Nor does it decide how much it hikes rates up by (also the state government) each year.
That said, it has decided to take full advantage of the 3.5 per cent rate rise the government has allowed Victorian councils next financial year.
Your rates could be higher or lower than that 3.5 per cent cap next financial year, depending on which part of the municipality you live in and what kind of property you own.
The council says it is "acutely aware" of the strain many Greater Bendigonians are under and does have payment support options for people in financial distress.
Financial hardship guidelines can be found on the council's website or by phoning its customer service on 1300 002 642.
The council will raise a number of fees and charges. It says those rises will be "small" and are necessary to cover the cost of adequately servicing the municipality.
It blames most of the increased fees on inflation but says it will not try to make up for the many charges that were frozen during the COVID-19 years.
Waste management charges will go up by $27 for most properties ($16 for general waste, $5.50 for recycling and $5.10 for organics).
The council is also raising its parking fees from $1.90 an hour to $2.10. The daily rate will rise from $6.70 to $7.20.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
