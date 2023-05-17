The lights at Annette Stockwell's house on Sandhurst Road in California Gully turned on and off on May 18, 2003.
She told her elderly mother Edna, who was cooking a Sunday roast in the kitchen, to get on the floor and away from the windows. Moments later they blew in.
"Lots of people say it sounded like a steam-train," Ms Stockwell said.
"My brother called to ask if mum was still cooking tea, I said 'well if you want to eat glass, you're welcome to come'."
Twenty years ago today a tornado left a seven-kilometre trail of destruction through Eaglehawk and California Gully, destroying eight homes and leaving 44 houses in need of major repairs.
A growing roar was the only warning residents had of the tornado which ripped roofs from homes and flung tree branches through the air.
The Stockwell house was one of those hit.
The Bendigo Advertiser reported Ms Stockwell showed them through the destruction in the house with "tears flowing".
The family were forced to rebuild completely - the storm forcing the old miner's cottage roof outward - remarkably neither of the women were injured.
"The next day I remember coming in and you can hear the house creaking, and we were eventually told we couldn't go inside it," Ms Stockwell said.
Ms Stockwell said the extent of the tornado didn't hit until she got a chance to see the damage it had left in its wake.
"I was confused and probably not aware of what had gone on until I walked out the door and saw the kitchen window and roof - then I knew something had happened," she said.
"I still get upset thinking about it."
From the porch of her unit on Nelson Street, Jenny Hunt watched as a dust storm whirled its way towards California Gully.
"There was a lot of dust and I thought 'well something is brewing'," Ms Hunt said.
"You could sort of hear the damage - with trees falling - it was scary."
Ms Hunt's home was missed in the tornado's path, but she remembers seeing destruction closer to the train line crossing on Nelson Street.
"People were traumatised, they'd had their home destroyed," she said.
A total of 70 SES volunteers from 11 units responded to 128 calls, helping residents to make sense of the few minutes of insanity and assess damage, reported in the Bendigo Advertiser to "undoubtedly breach the $1 million mark".
Ms Hunt said she remembered SES members championing the clean up along Nelson Street.
"A lot of the SES people were there - those workers helped with the clean up, and the power was out," she said.
"It took a while to get things done, (the storm) did quite a bit of damage."
The Bureau of Meteorology report on the tornado said after several reports of a tornado an investigation confirmed that an F2 had touched down. It caused "major structural damage to seven houses with 44 other houses suffering some damage, all in the California Gully region."
The damage path was about 500m wide and 7km long, starting at the northern part of Maiden Gully and moving through Eaglehawk and into California Gully and lasting about 10 minutes.
An F2 storm is classified as a significant storm with winds of up to 150 km/h.
