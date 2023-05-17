Bendigo council budget battered by inflation and rising costs

THE LOOMING council budget is "the most challenging the City has experienced in some time", Greater Bendigo's mayor and chief executive say.
The newly released draft budget document shows the council is being battered by runaway inflation, spiralling construction costs and a cap limiting how high rates can rise next financial year.
A $27.6 million on-paper surplus masks the pressures on the budget as it must include things like the value of land developers hand over to councils when they finish builds, not just cash the council can spend.
Councillors will decide whether to adopt the budget at a meeting next Monday after months of planning and community input.
The council has emphasised that not all ideas the community has raised can be done, in part due to the pressures on its finances.
"The City is making increasingly hard decisions during the year and through the budgeting process," Mayor Andrea Metcalf and chief executive Craig Niemann said in the forward to the draft budget.
The state government has capped council rate rises by 3.5 per cent over the coming financial year.
The council will try to absorb the increasing costs of supplies, goods and services by finding "efficiencies" in their operations, Cr Metcalf and Mr Niemann said.
The shortfall between the cap and inflation has left Bendigo's council with $8.25 million less in the last two financial years, the budget papers lay out.
The council does not expect to find itself in the same boat as other councils hit by last spring's floods.
The Echuca-based Campaspe Shire last week warned of budget deficits largely because so many of its communities were rebuilding.
Flood protection remains a high priority for the draft Bendigo budget. The council has highlighted a raft of flood works in its budget documents and media communications.
That includes money to rehabilitate part of the Bendigo Creek near Weeroona Avenue in White Hills and $360,000 for detailed design work on a levee downstream, from Racecourse Creek at the Midland Highway out to Leans Road in Huntly.
The draft budget foreshadows spending on other projects including sports precincts, bike and footpaths and other community facilities.
Much of the council's plans would be financed by a $68 million capital works spend.
Ratepayer money would bankroll 60 per cent of the draft budget. The bulk of what is left would come from state and federal grants, along with user charges, fees and fines.
