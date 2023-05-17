ATHLETICS: Berg picked to compete at Oceania Cup in Saipan

SHOT put champion Emma Berg has earned selection in Athletics Australia's field and track team for the upcoming Oceania Cup.
A triple national open champion, Berg will be bound for Saipan on the Northern Mariana Islands in June.
An outstanding 2022-23 season for the 22-year-old was capped with a mark of 15.15 metres to win gold at Athletics Australia's national track and field titles in Brisbane in April.
Earlier in the season Berg struck gold at the Victorian titles when she put the 4kg shot to a mark of 14.69m at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
A best of 15.05m was enough to beat all-comers in the Steigen Victoria Country final in January at Geelong's John Landy Field.
Those performances capped the hundreds of hours that Berg and long-time coach Peter Barrett put into training.
Despite the cooler weather the duo will be at the Bendigo Regional Athletics complex in Flora Hill for more sessions in the lead-up to the Cup action, which will be run on June 23 and 24.
Last year Berg toured the United Kingdom with an Australian under-23 team.
Among the highs for the multiple of Athletics Bendigo's H.H. Athlete of the Year award were a mark of 14.78m at the English under-23 championships.
After not competing in the Irish leg of the tour because of illness, Berg hit back with a best of 15.39m at England's open titles held in Bedford.
Fundraising for the UK tour was kicked along by Corey Mulqueen Finance, Emma's parents Chris and Michelle, and by other contributors through the Australia Sports Foundation.
Originally from Swan Hill, Berg is studying and working in Bendigo, and also plays a key role in assisting several of the region's up-and-coming field event exponents.
Meanwhile, it was a record turnout of 35 runners/walkers for the latest round of Trot Around Tuesdays at the Bendigo Regional Athletics complex in Flora Hill.
Despite the chilly conditions the series continues to grow in popularity.
Jake Hilson clocked fastest time of 9.33 minutes as he won the 3000m run at the Retreat Road complex.
Hilson lapped the field as Harry Ukich was runner-up in 11.06 and David Cripps ran 11.12 to be third.
Fastest female honours went to Millie McIntosh, 12.47, from Anne McIntosh and Lisa Wilkinson.
Fastest walkers were Peter Curtis, 18.33, and Barb Bryant, 18.58.
In the 1000m dash it was Bradie Sheldon and April Wainwright who clocked fastest time of 3.40 and 3.41 to be first and second across the line.
Fastest walker was Annette Curtis in 8.01 minutes.
Results from Tuesday night's action:
3000m run:
Jake Hilson 9.33, Harry Ukich 11.06, David Cripps 11.12, Greg Hilson 11.19, Peter Cowell 11.25, Trevor Kelly 11.58, Millie McIntosh 12.47, Anne McIntosh 13.21, Lisa Wilkinson 13.40, Andrea Smith 13.56, Richard Marchingo 14.15, Nadene Macdonald 15.23, Hunter Gill 15.24, Charles Chambers 15.43, Leah Cripps 15.59, Toni Phillips 30.00.
3000m walk:
Peter Curtis 18.33, Barb Bryant 18.58, John Carter 27.19.
1000m run:
Bradie Sheldon 3.40, April Wainwright 3.41, Milanke Haasbroek 3.45, Keelan McInerney 3.53, Kyle Hilson 4.06, Tim Sullivan 4.33, Rebecca Soulsby 4.37, Steph Pompei 4.57, Julie Verga 5.05, Leah Langtree 5.05, Harry Cripps 5.17, Adeeng Yai 5.39, Tully Cripps 5.50, Andeon Haasbroek 6.02.
1000m walk:
Annette Curtis 8.01, Poppy Wainwright 8.18.
The next Trot Around Tuesdays is onbeing May 30.
Fields will compete across special distances of 3200m and 800m from 6.15pm.
