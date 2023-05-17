Community football weekend ahead in Strathfieldsaye

FOR the second year Strathfieldsaye's two junior football clubs will do battle against each other in their Community Football Weekend.
The Strathfieldsaye and St Francis Falcons junior football clubs will play against each other in four games this Saturday at Tannery Lane, while three under-12 girls games will kick off the weekend on Friday night.
"The clubs couldn't wait to support the idea again following a successful day last year, with the clubs requesting the under-12 girls play in Strathfieldsaye as well to increase the number of games played by kids within the community this weekend," St Francis Falcons president Adam Place said.
The two clubs developed the concept last year as a way of bringing together the two Strathfieldsaye-based clubs.
"There is a strong connection between our clubs and this is a great opportunity for our kids to play footy with and against their mates within the community they live," Strathfieldsaye junior football chairman John McInerney said.
Strathfieldsaye v St Francis Falcons junior games against each other:
Saturday:
9am - Storm U9 v St Francis U9 Mixed.
9am - Storm U10 v St Francis U9 Mixed.
10.20am - Storm U12 Mixed C v St Francis Mixed 2.
11.20am - Storm U12 Mixed A v St Francis Mixed 1.
Friday night's under-12 girls games:
5.15pm - White Hills v Eaglehawk.
5.15pm - Mount Pleasant v Golden Square.
6.15pm - St Therese's v St Francis.
