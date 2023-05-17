Bendigo Advertiser
Murray PHN joins others to contribute to new dementia resources

May 17 2023 - 1:00pm
New resources to assist people with dementia and their families. Picture by Pixabay
New resources are available to support people who have been diagnosed with dementia or are experiencing cognitive decline, their family, and carers.

