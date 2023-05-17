New resources are available to support people who have been diagnosed with dementia or are experiencing cognitive decline, their family, and carers.
Early diagnosis is important to enable the person and their family to receive help in understanding and adjustingto the news.
A two-page brochure and four-page information booklet have been created and detail where people can go for further help and advice, and includes a new online Dementia Directory.
Murray Primary Health Network chief executive Matt Jones said people need to be supported to live well in their community for as long as possible.
MORE NEWS:
"Current estimates show that almost half a million people live with dementia in Australia and as more people live longer, this number is expected to increase," he said.
"In times of need, it can be overwhelming for people to know where to go for support, which is why access to easy-to-understand information in a central location is vital."
The directory has been developed to make it easier for people to find trusted sources of information and advice.
It lists the contact details for regional assessment services and support groups, with information all in one place.
OTHER STORIES:
The booklet briefly outlines the process of getting a dementia diagnosis, initial and ongoing management options, and tips such as having a support person at appointments, taking notes and some questions that people can ask their doctor.
Funded by the federal government as part of the response to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, these resources have been developed by six primary health networks (PHNs) - Eastern Melbourne, Gippsland, North Eastern Melbourne, Murray, Tasmania and Western Victoria - in partnership with Dementia Australia.
As part of this project, clinical management and referral pathways have been updated and training will be provided to support health professionals in caring for their patients with dementia.
The resources, which have been distributed to local general practice clinics and council offices, can be viewed online, any time, at murrayphn.org.au/dementiapathways
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.