After Kings' NBA stint, Dellavedova returning to Melbourne United

MARYBOROUGH'S Matthew Dellavedova is returning to the NBL to play with Melbourne United.
Dellavedova previously played with United in the 2021-22 season before reigniting his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings.
The 32-year-old was part of the first Kings' roster to reach the NBA playoffs since 2006, playing 32 games in the 2022-23 season that was cut short by a finger fracture.
United on Wednesday announced the return of Australian Boomers' squad member and 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA champion Dellavedova for the upcoming 2023-24 NBL season that tips off in late September.
"I want to come back and win a championship here. It's a great club that has a really strong culture and I'm happy to be back part of it," Dellavedova told Melbourne United Media.
"I had a lot of fun the year I was here. There's excitement about getting to play with a lot of those same guys we had success with a year ago. It was a great group of guys, some I knew and some I grew close with.
"Losing in the finals to Tasmania was tough and I know the league is even better than it was two seasons ago.
"I know it's going to be challenging, but I'm looking forward to it. My game is in a really good place and I'm ready for whatever comes our way."
