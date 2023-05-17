Bendigo Advertiser
Vaz's 22 marks the most recorded by Premier Data in a BFNL game

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 2:28pm
Braydon Vaz's 22 marks against Maryborough last Saturday were the most recorded by Premier Data in a BFNL game. Picture by Adam Bourke
