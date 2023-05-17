Vaz's 22 marks the most recorded by Premier Data in a BFNL game

GOLDEN Square forward Braydon Vaz has set a new benchmark for marks taken in a BFNL game since the introduction of Premier Data last season.
According to Premier Data, Vaz hauled in 22 marks in the Bulldogs' 239-point annihilation of Maryborough at Princes Park last Saturday.
Vaz's 22 marks surpassed Premier Data's previous BFNL best of 20 taken by Gisborne skipper Pat McKenna against Castlemaine in round three last season.
Vaz's 22 marks against Maryborough were made up of five in the first quarter, six in the second, five in the third and six in the last, with 14 of his grabs taken inside 50.
The player of the round with a massive 244 ranking points, Vaz's 22 marks (three contested) were complemented by 36 disposals (31 kicks, five handballs) and eight goals.
"Braydon played across centre half-forward and had a bit of a licence to work up the ground and roam around," Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"We also tried to isolate him at times throughout; his work-rate was good, but we also take into account the opposition wasn't at the top end, so we're not getting too carried away.
"But it will be good for his confidence because he's been building up steadily over the past couple of weeks."
Such was the level of dominance of Golden Square over Maryborough, Vaz's eight goals weren't the most kicked by a Bulldog.
For the second year in a row team-mate Joel Brett booted 10 goals against the Magpies and is the leader of the Ron Best Medal after five rounds with 21.
"I reckon as well as kicking his 10 goals Joel would have given off seven or eight as well in goal assists," Carter said.
"Overall, I was really pleased with our ability to share the ball around."
The Bulldogs had 11 players kick goals, including eight who bagged multiples.
"It was really good to see young Hugh Freckleton at full-forward who is only 19 play well and grab his opportunity," Carter said.
The Bulldogs head into this weekend's general bye with a 3-2 record and in third position on the ladder.
Golden Square will resume its season on May 27 against reigning premier Gisborne, with the duo of Tom Toma (hamstring) and Hamish Morcom (shoulder) likely to return, while defender Will Lee (back) is also a possibility.
