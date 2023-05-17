UPDATED, 12.15PM: A total of 78 Bushmasters will be built in Bendigo in the next three years, defence industry minister Pat Conroy announced on Wednesday morning.
The new contract has "secured the future of Thales Bendigo" for that time, Mr Conroy said.
"The Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle saves lives," he said. "It saves lives and supports the men and women of the ADF every day.
"It's a recorded fact that not a single ADF personnel has lost their life in an explosion on operations when they've been in a Bushmaster and that's a testament to the skilled work and passion of the Thales workforce."
BUSHMASTERS:
Mr Conroy said when the federal government was informed the future of Thales Bendigo "was under threat", it "stepped in with a vote of confidence for Thales Bendigo".
"[The contract] secures over 200 very skilled, well-paid jobs for the next three years," he said.
"We regard the defence industry as a critical component of the defence of this nation, the Defence Strategic Review reaffirmed that only last month.
"Men and women with the ADF can't do what we need them to do unless they're well equipped and they've got no better equipment than that produced in Bendigo".
Mr Conroy said while 90 Bushmasers had been previously provided to Ukraine, the 78 new vehicles brings the Australian Defence Force "up to the required level of preparedness", based on advice from the chief of army.
It is unclear how many of the 78 will be sent to Ukraine for its battle against the Russian invasion.
"We're focused on delivering what we've already committed to the government and people of Ukraine," he said.
"We're proud to be one of the biggest non-NATO contributors of military aid to Ukraine in their efforts and valued efforts to stop the unprovoked aggression from (Russian president) Vladimir Putin.
"We're concentrating on delivering what we've committed to and we're always talking to our allies and partners about how we can support Ukraine best."
A key outcome of the Defence Strategic Review was to expand the Australian Defence Force's long-range strike capabilities.
Mr Conroy said another project the review recommended was focused on land-based maritime strike, which could lead to the tender of the Strikemaster, a Bushmaster produced at Thales Bendigo equipped with naval strike missiles from Norwegian company Kongsberg.
"While we don't have a live tender, at some stage there will be a live tender and I'm sure Thales will be part of a bid, but the sort of capability that is produced at Thales Bendigo will be carefully examined," he said.
EARLIER: The Australian government has announced a new contract to build more Bushmasters for the Australian Defence Force.
Defence industry minister Pat Conroy joined Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters at the Thales Australia facility in Bendigo to announce the $160 million contract.
Bushmasters have become a symbol of Australia's support for Ukraine since Russia launched its full 2022 invasion.
MORE NEWS:
They have been in the thick of intense fighting and in recent months have been photographed around Bakhmut, the site of the deadliest fighting of the war.
"These vehicles are well-protected and reliable," one Ukrainian soldier said in a video circulated by the Ukrainian consulate earlier this year.
"They've seen combat many times by this point. Without them, our job would be a lot harder."
It was unclear where the additional Bushmasters would be sent and how many would be built.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Chesters said the contract could secure hundreds of local jobs.
"Bendigo has a long relationship with Defence and a proud Defence manufacturing history," she said.
"This extension of production is not only tremendous news for the ADF, but the hardworking people of Bendigo, who will continue to provide this important capability for soldiers from Australia and around the world."
MORE TO COME.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.