Echuca Distillery wins two gold medals in San Francisco

Updated May 17 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 9:30am
Echuca Distillery head distiller Peter De Vries with his two gold medal winning Agave spirits. Supplied picture.
Echuca Distillery has become the first Australian distillery to win two gold medals for their Agave spirits at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Local News

