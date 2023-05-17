Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Braves are promoting "Fresh Fruit Fridays"

Updated May 17 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:30am
Braves player Meg McKay and commercial partnerships and community manager Ben Harvey came bearing gifts to California Gully Primary School. Picture contributed
In partnership with the McKern Steel Foundation, the Bendigo Braves will visit schools on "Fresh Fruit Fridays" to distribute fresh fruit and promote healthy eating habits.

