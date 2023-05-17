In partnership with the McKern Steel Foundation, the Bendigo Braves will visit schools on "Fresh Fruit Fridays" to distribute fresh fruit and promote healthy eating habits.
Braves community engagement officer Georgia Rogers highlighted the importance of the message being promoted.
"Working with professional athletes, we know how important it is to fuel our bodies with the right foods," Rogers said.
"We want to share this message with the next generation and help them develop healthy eating habits from a young age."
The initiative is part of the McKern Steel Foundation's aim to raise awareness of the benefits of healthy living.
"Our foundation is committed to promoting health and wellness in our community, and we believe that by working with the Braves, we can inspire young people to make healthy food choices and lead active and healthy lives," McKern Steel Foundation managing director Michael McKern said.
