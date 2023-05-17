Goldfields Paddlers medal haul at championships in Geelong

THE Goldfields Paddlers performed strongly at this year's Paddle Australia and Oceania Canoe Marathon and Stand Up Paddle Board Championships, winning more than 20 medals.
The Goldfields Paddlers meet at Crusoe Reservoir each Sunday and have members paddle all types of craft from canoes and kayaks to stand-up paddle boards and sit-on-top kayaks.
With members ranging from under-10 through to their 40s, among those to shine at the championships held in Geelong was 17-year-old Thomas Creed, who won eight medals, including three gold, from the nine events he competed in.
Rebecca Mann, Daphne Bradley, Maya Murphy, Tyler Creed, Raymond Creed, Michelle Creed and Piper Downing-Mooney also won medals.
Medal winners:
Thomas Creed:
1st - TC2 junior relay, C4 junior, under-18 canoe marathon doubles.
2nd - under-18 canoe marathon (9km), TC2 men's open.
3rd - TC1 men's open, C4 mixed, TC2 mixed doubles.
Rebecca Mann:
1st - K1 women's open (short course), K1 women's open (25 km), K2 women's open.
Daphne Bradley:
1st - K/S under-10 girls.
2nd - K/S under-10 doubles.
Maya Murphy:
2nd - K/S under-14 women's, K/S under-14 women's double.
Tyler Creed:
1st - C4 mixed open, C4 junior, TC2 mixed relay.
2nd - TC1 men's open.
3rd - TC2 men's open.
Raymond Creed:
3rd - C4 mixed open, TC2 men's open.
Michelle Creed:
1st - TC2 women's open.
3rd - C4 mixed open.
Piper Downing-Mooney:
1st - C4 junior, TC2 mixed doubles.
3rd - C4 mixed open.
Categories:
TC1 - Touring canoe for one.
TC2 - Touring canoe for two.
C1 - One person canoe.
C4 - Four person canoe.
K1 - Racing kayak for one.
K2 - Racing kayak for two.
TK1 - Touring kayak for one.
TK2 - Touring kayak for two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.