Goldfields Paddlers medal haul at championships in Geelong

Updated May 17 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 10:34am
Thomas Creed won eight medals at the Paddle Australia and Oceania Canoe Marathon and Stand Up Paddle Board Championships. Pictures by David Little
THE Goldfields Paddlers performed strongly at this year's Paddle Australia and Oceania Canoe Marathon and Stand Up Paddle Board Championships, winning more than 20 medals.

