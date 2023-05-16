Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe has taken out a top rural photography award with his photo 'Free Wheelin'.
Mr Howe won the People category in the Australian Star Prize for Rural Photography after the photo earnt him Photographer of the Year by the Rural Press Club of Victoria in 2022.
The photo accompanied a story on Sarah Cheshire, who received the three-wheeler through Bendigo-based collective Freewheeling Fun, which restores, repairs and repurposes bicycles.
Mr Howe said rural photojournalism was an important medium to give people in the regions a voice.
"Rural areas have their own unique challenges which are often overlooked, and photography can be a powerful tool for telling people's stories," he said.
The Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists, which champions the awards, said Mr Howe's "joyful" entry was the "clear winner" in the category.
Mr Howe's photo will be sent to the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists 2023 Congress in Canada, exhibiting rural content from around the world, as the Australian entry for the category, kicking off on June 27.
"It is exciting to have my work recognised nationally and be part of an international competition," he said.
