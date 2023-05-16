Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Photographer Darren Howe's entry 'clear winner' in photo category

Updated May 16 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The award winner, 'Free Wheelin' by Darren Howe.
The award winner, 'Free Wheelin' by Darren Howe.

Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe has taken out a top rural photography award with his photo 'Free Wheelin'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.