Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Community

Djaara Elder Aunty Ros Kneebone-Dodson launches book of stories

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:56pm, first published May 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aunty Ros Kneebone-Dodson with her book 'Mooie's Stories' (supplied).
Aunty Ros Kneebone-Dodson with her book 'Mooie's Stories' (supplied).

Fairytales that start with "once upon a time" contain similar teachings to Dja Dja Wurrung stories, author and Djaara Elder Aunty Ros Kneebone-Dodson says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.