Police are searching for a 26-year-old man wanted on warrant for alleged criminal damage, and drug and bail offences.
Dallas Rouxelle has been described as having an olive complexion, with a medium to solid build, 180cm tall, brown eyes, black scruffy short hair and a short black beard.
He is known to frequent Bendigo, Bacchus Marsh, Brimbank, Melton, and Kurungjang.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Victoria Police have released a photo of Rouxelle in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.