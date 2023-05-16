Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police searching for Dallas Rouxelle wanted on warrant

Updated May 16 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 4:00pm
Dallas Rouxelle. Picture by Victoria Police
Dallas Rouxelle. Picture by Victoria Police

Police are searching for a 26-year-old man wanted on warrant for alleged criminal damage, and drug and bail offences.

