Gisborne coach Brad Fox is not shying away from his side's slow start to the 2023 BFNL season, but is backing his charges to turn their form around.
The reigning premiers sit 2-3 after a two-point loss to Kyneton on Saturday.
"We're not poorly placed, but 2-3 is a disappointment and not where we planned to be," Fox said.
"We're certainly nowhere near panic stations yet, and we've got a perfect opportunity for a three-week campaign following the break against three sides currently in the top five."
That three-week stretch includes a game against undefeated Sandhurst sandwiched between tough road trips to Golden Square and South Bendigo.
While on current form, the Bulldogs will go into all those matches as underdogs - there is enough to suggest they're tracking better than their record indicates.
Led in the midfield by Flynn Lakey and ruckman Braidon Blake, the Bulldogs are currently ranked number one in the BFNL in each of the following areas - contested possession differential, clearance differential and ground ball gets differential, while ranking third for average disposals and hit-outs per game.
That gives Fox a base to work with, but he understands while those are all crucial metrics, it doesn't matter if you can't finish it.
"The temptation as a coach at 2-3 is to overreact," Fox said.
"We are constantly examining winning or losing, what's causing our results and what we should change or keep to improve.
"We've been such a good contested ball side for a while now, but the area that's hurting us is getting the ball into our forward's hands."
Gisborne's issue of blazing away inside their attacking 50 has been a problem all season, but on Saturday, it reared its head.
They were plus 26 for inside 50s in their loss to the Tigers, but were also plus 23 for forward 50 turnovers.
This isn't the only worrying trend for the Bulldogs - their slow starts are now a serious issue.
It cost them the match on Saturday, while they conceded seven goals to one in the first quarter of their 49-point loss to Eaglehawk in round three.
It also took them until the second half to run away from expected bottom-four sides Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat in their only two wins of the season so far.
"The thing about slow starts is it has nothing to do with football ability," Fox said.
"That's something we can fix in a heartbeat, and it's my job as their coach to discover what it takes for them to change what goes on between those ears."
What is most surprising about their start is the once impregnable fortress of Gardiner Reserve has been breached all three times in 2023.
For a club that went undefeated at home in 2022 with an average winning margin of 96 points at the ground, it's a significant head-scratcher for Fox.
"It's not something we're used to, and it's causing a bit of consternation," Fox said.
"We need to figure out fast what's changed and why it is happening.
"It's also unusual we've started with three perfect days for footy in Gisborne, so it's got nothing to do with the conditions."
It would always take some time for the Bulldogs to work their way into the 2023 season, having lost nine of their premiership 22, while Pat McKenna and Seb Bell-Bartels are only just returning from injury.
Until McKenna's return on Saturday, the Bulldog's forward line was heading into most matches with no player having more than 20 games of senior footy experience at Gisborne.
"Besides Pat, we have been inexperienced up forward, but that's not an excuse when players you know can execute don't consistently," Fox said.
If the Bulldogs can pinch one of their next three before their round nine clash against Maryborough and head into the midway point of 2023 at 4-5, they'll be right in the mix.
Conversely, it will be a long road back if they fail to stay in touch across this stretch.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.