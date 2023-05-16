Bendigo Advertiser
Cyclists happy to O'Keefe Rail Trail upgrade at Longlea

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
May 16 2023 - 8:00pm
Members of the Friends of the Bendigo-Kilmore Rail Trail are happy that safety and accessibility improvements at the O'Keefe Rail Trail have been funded. Picture by Noni Hyett
Cycling trail advocates have hailed funding for safety and accessibility upgrades at Longlea along the O'Keefe Rail Trail as "tremendous".

