Daylesford-Castlemaine rallies for 16-year-old Kate Lewis

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
May 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Yandoit's Kate Lewis is now able to speak, two months after cheating death. Friends, neighbours and schoolmates have rallied to help the vibrant 16-year-old, pictured with a cat sticker guarding her surgery wounds. Pictures supplied.
Kate Lewis has said her first words in two months.

