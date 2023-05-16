Bendigo East (1) and Falcons (1) couldn't be separated following a hard-fought 5-5 draw in Bendigo Baseball Association division 1-2 action.
The Grand Final rematch was dominated by good pitching and defence, but East looked home heading into the penultimate inning.
Down by four thanks to a five-run second inning from East, the Falcons came home with a wet sail in a thrilling finish.
With the score at 5-3, as light faded, East coach Brad Huggard trusted Jedd Miller with the responsibility to close the game out.
The Falcons managed to get the tying run at third base, but with light becoming too big of an issue, the game was called.
Both sides showed they are once again right in premiership contention.
Bendigo East (2) and Falcons (2) also did battle, but East managed to hold on in this one after leading 7-2 at the end of the first innings.
Although the Falcons outhit East 7-6, they couldn't mount any serious offence, as Nick Walker and Kane Tieman took control of the mound to guide East to a 10-5 victory.
Dodgers (1) defeated Dodgers Devils (2) 27-3, and Dodgers Tigers (2) accounted for Malmsbury (2) 9-2.
In Division Three action Dodgers Tigers and Scots needed extra time to complete the last innings.
Scots have made a habit of being the comeback kings so far this season and did so again in the 13-11 triumph.
Falcons White led from the outset in their 9-4 win over the Dodgers Hornets.
In his best outing of the season, Mitch Larson went five innings on the mound for the Falcons.
Malmsbury and Bendigo East's clash was over after the first innings, with Malmsbury leading 20-0 by the end of it.
East got back into the contest following the first innings smashing, losing 10-8 across the next two innings.
In junior action, Falcons defeated Dodgers Devils 15-2, and Bendigo East won 12-11 over Dodgers Tigers in the under 16s, while in the under 14s, Falcons proved too strong for Strath Dodgers Tigers 17-5, and Dodgers Devils beat Bendigo East 6-4.
East Bulls travelled to Scots in the under-12s and went home with the points thanks to a 10-4 victory.
