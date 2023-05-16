KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling says the BFNL league-wide break has come at the right time for his A-grade side, giving the Roos an opportunity to reset following a shock loss to Castlemaine last Saturday.
The Roos slipped to fifth spot on the league ladder and 3-2 after succumbing to the Magpies by 16 goals at Camp Reserve.
Their second loss of the season followed a stirring two-goal victory over fellow premiership contender Gisborne the previous week.
Cowling gave full praise to Castlemaine, which was at full-strength for the first time this season, for an 'awesome' effort.
"It wasn't our day, unfortunately, but Castlemaine played exceptionally well," he said.
"They had their full line-up, including a couple of new players I have never seen before. I was really impressed with them.
"If they can play as many games as they can, Castlemaine is going to be a real force for the rest of the season. To be honest, their full seven on-court were great.
"Our girls recognise we didn't play well. I think we'd be a bit concerned if we'd played well and lost by that much, so there were lots of learnings to take away from it."
Castlemaine's win featured big games from newcomer Shaid Sasalu at goal defence, coach Fiona Fowler and midcourter Montaya Sardi.
For Kangaroo Flat, which missed the drive of injured centre Chelsea Sartori, goal attack Abbey Ryan was the standout performer.
The Roos excelled early and led by three goals at quarter time, but found themselves trailing by four goals at half time and eight at three quarter time.
Cowling said the Roos had fallen away from their game plan in the second half.
"All the girls recognise it wasn't our best day, so I think the bye has come at a good time to reset and refocus," he said.
"At the end of the day, it's only round five. You might be concerned if that was round 18.
"But I felt Castlemaine really stamped their mark (on Saturday)."
Of comfort to the Roos, their 3-2 record has been achieved with easily the league's toughest draw through the first five weeks and in the absence of key personnel in most games.
They have played all four of last year's fellow finalists, starting with reigning premiers Sandhurst in round one, South Bendigo in round two, Gisborne in round four and Castlemaine last weekend.
The Roos will play ninth-placed Eaglehawk immediately following the bye followed by Strathfieldsaye (seventh), Kyneton (sixth) and Golden Square (10th).
It is hoped midcourter Sartori, who also missed the win against Gisborne, can return straight after the break, but the Roos have lost fellow midcourter Ella Wicks to a season-ending injury.
Cowling is confident the Roos, who are this season eyeing a third straight grand final berth and their first flag since 2016, will quickly resettle and find their groove.
"It's been a crazy few weeks, not having Ash and Abbey Ryan in round one, then losing Ella to a knee injury and then Chelsea," he said.
"It's been a tough start - we just need to enjoy the break and go from there.
"I'm sure we'll bounce back hard."
