Kangaroo Flat to reset during BFNL league-wide bye

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 11:45am
Goal attack Abbey Ryan was the Roos' best player in Saturday's loss to Castlemaine at Camp Reserve. File picture by Darren Howe
KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling says the BFNL league-wide break has come at the right time for his A-grade side, giving the Roos an opportunity to reset following a shock loss to Castlemaine last Saturday.

