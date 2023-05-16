Bendigo Advertiser
Review

Upsets galore in HCV round five

By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 12:30pm
Strathdale's HCV women's A Grade side got back to winning ways on the weekend. Picture by Darren Howe
Eaglehawk's A Grade women's Hockey Central Victoria side has jumped to a 5-0 start in 2023 following a tight 2-1 win over Bendigo Senjuns.

