Eaglehawk's A Grade women's Hockey Central Victoria side has jumped to a 5-0 start in 2023 following a tight 2-1 win over Bendigo Senjuns.
It sets up a top-of-the-ladder battle with Strathdale this week after it demolished bottom side Sandhurst 7-1 on Sunday.
While Strathdale is six points behind the Hawks, they have scored three more goals and conceded one less across the opening five rounds.
In their round three contest, the Hawks triumphed 3-1, but Strathdale will be much more confident with home pitch advantage this time.
Strathdale's men's and women's B Grade sides pulled off shock results, beating previously undefeated ladder leaders.
The men's result was the most surprising - having not won a game heading into the contest, they easily accounted for Sandhurst 3-0.
While that was occurring, the girls pulled Maryborough apart on their home pitch to triumph 4-1.
It was a weekend for the upset, with winless Eaglehawk also victorious in the women's B Grade winning 2-0 away to Bendigo Senjuns.
The men's A Grade competition returns on May 28.
