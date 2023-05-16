As the colder months kick in, people experiencing homelessness can once again turn to the Bendigo Winter Night Shelter for a safe, warm place to sleep.
From June 1 to August 31, homeless people - known as clients - can access cabins, toilets, showers, laundry services and meals at Koolamurt Park Scout Camp.
While the service is still recruiting volunteers, board chairperson Terry Westaway said interest had increased.
"About two weeks ago we found that we had 50 volunteers... we're currently close to 200," he said.
"We had 400 in year one and probably 250 to 300 in the next couple of years. Last year we ran with 130 and that was extremely difficult."
Volunteers are sourced from local church groups and organisations such as Rotary.
Mr Westaway said while the shelter could run last year, he was cautious to not overwork volunteers.
"We taxed some of our volunteers very heavily and they said 'we're happy that we've managed to get through and get it done, but we don't want to do it that tough again'," he said.
"If we can get more people on board, then we can actually do more."
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, homelessness in Bendigo almost doubled from 2016 to 2021, with the latest data estimating 571 people were defined as homeless.
The shelter has provided enough beds for 10 people, and Mr Westaway said they were aiming to increase that number to 14.
Clients for the shelter can reach out via MADCOW at its facility at 214 Hargreaves Street.
Mr Westaway said the program had potential to be lifechanging, and had previously helped people find work and a more permanent home.
He said people that attended the shelter regularly were more likely to open up, however homeless people could be "transient".
"Some people open up pretty quickly, but some people will take three days or a week before they trust you enough to start to talk to you a bit more," he said.
"We don't twist their arm on any of that, but we can link them into support services and sort of generally try to help them out.
"They're sleeping well because they're in a safe environment and that's warm, they're having nourishing food, so once they've been there five days, seven days, you can actually see the difference.
"The more involved, the longer they're there, the greater the chance for some significant change in their life."
Clients could access housing support and addiction services such as Haven; Home, Safe and Impact Recovery.
To participate in the shelter, they must stay off alcohol and drugs, Mr Westaway said.
"It's a program that gives them the minimum, the safe sleep and the meal," he said. "But for some of them it changes lives very significantly.
"The fact that they can shower every day and they can wash their clothes means a lot to them."
The Bendigo Winter Night Shelter cost between $40,000 and $50,000 to run. To volunteer or make a donation, visit bwns.org.au.
