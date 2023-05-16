GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer says she is happy with how her remodeled squad has come together early in the BFNL netball season.
The Bulldogs withstood another tough test against Kyneton on Saturday and will head into this weekend's league-wide bye nicely placed in third position on the ladder at 4-1.
Their only blemish so far was a two-goal loss to Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park in round four.
Rymer was pleased to bank another crucial four points on Saturday against a Tigers team that has shown strong improvement in the early part of the season and is notoriously a tough proposition for all of their BFNL rivals.
She credited a strong opening quarter as the catalyst in a diligent 54-26 victory.
The Bulldogs led by 11 at quarter time.
As was the case in brave losses for Kyneton against Sandhurst in round two and South Bendigo in round three, a sluggish first quarter again proved to be the Tigers' Achilles heel, with Gisborne the latest team to capitalise.
"We hit the board early, but I thought Kyneton were pretty quick to adapt and change their game plan," she said.
"For the last three quarters, it felt like really hard work - the girls really had to battle for that (28-goal) margin.
"It feels like they are always hard to shake. It was definitely hard work in our goal circle for Tori (Skrijel) and Claudia (Mawson). It didn't come easy and the work rate was up.
"Zoe Davies played a really great game, but overall it was a good team game and we were fortunate to get that good start."
The inclusion of Davies and the bright form of Charlee Kemp has helped offset the loss this season of dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Maddy Stewart and fellow 2013 premiership player Polly Salter in defence for the Bulldogs.
Already an overwhelming favourite to be crowned the BFNL's Rising Star award winner this season, Skrijel only enhanced her chances of claiming the award with another eye-catching performance at goal shooter.
The teenager has showed poise and maturity beyond her years in her first few games of A-grade netball.
The clash at Gardiner Reserve was a contrast in styles, according to Rymer.
"It's a bit of a mismatch for us, as we are quite a short and fast team and they are quite tall," she said.
"They probably took a bit of time to adjust to our speed, but once they did, the game changed."
The Tigers were without their star goaler Claire Oakley for the contest.
Gisborne will play Golden Square at Wade Street after the bye weekend, before coming up against top-of-the-ladder Sandhurst at Gardiner Reserve in round seven on June 23.
Their final two matches of the opening round will be against South Bendigo (away) and Maryborough (home).
At 4-1, Rymer said she was pleased with her side's start to the season.
"We still have some really tough games coming up - it will be really nice to get to round nine and have kept that winning form up," she said.
"This group has so much potential because they are so young and each week those connections are getting better.
"The belief and trust among them is growing, so it will be good to see what they can rattle up by the end of the year."
Former Gisborne midcourter Jordan Cransberg made her Super Netball debut for West Coast Fever in Saturday night's nail-biting loss to New South Wales Swifts in Perth.
The 23-year-old, who played in the BFNL last season and was one of the Bulldogs' best performers in their season-ending preliminary final loss to Kangaroo Flat last September, is a training partner with the Fever this season, together with her twin Zoe.
She came into the side after the Fever were forced into two late changes, with Jess Anstiss and Sasha Glasgow both ruled out of the game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Cransberg, who lined-up at wing defence, earned plenty of praise from Fever head-coach Dan Ryan, despite not playing her preferred position.
"It's disappointing on debut to lose a game but she certainly made a name for herself in those 45 minutes she played," Ryan said.
"She was not overawed at all in wing defence, her third best position, so I thought she was a real game changer for us with her ability to bring the ball through court."
The Fever lost 64-65, suffering their second straight one-goal defeat.
The clash featured a comeback by 39-year-old Fever training partner Nat Butler (nee Medhurst), who came on after half time.
