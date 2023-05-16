Catherine McAuley College (CMC) faces a season-defining contest in round two of the Premier Football League on Wednesday.
CMC welcomes a powerful Maribyrnong College side to Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve from 11.00am, with both sides coming off a win in the opening round.
Barring a final-round catastrophe, a win for either side would send them through to the semi-final stage.
CMC recorded a hard-fought 21-point victory over Box Hill Senior Secondary School in round one courtesy of an impressive final term with Pioneer and Sandhurst senior footballer Archer Day-Wicks nailing three in the low-scoring affair while fellow Pioneer Tobie Travaglia was voted best afield.
Maribyrnong College is coming off a 72-point win over Bendigo Senior Secondary College (BSSC).
BSSC season is on the line against Box Hill when they play at Canterbury Park from 10.30am on Thursday.
Both CMC and BSSC will hope to head into next fortnight's annual grudge match against each other at the QEO in the best of form.
