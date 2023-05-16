Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Sutton Grange and Myrtle Creek CFA join for hot fire training

Updated May 16 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The brigades fought a fire from a gas tank. Picture by Peter Weaving of Sutton Grange and Myrtle Creek Fire Brigade
The brigades fought a fire from a gas tank. Picture by Peter Weaving of Sutton Grange and Myrtle Creek Fire Brigade

Fire brigades across central Victoria had the chance to put their flaming hot skills to the test at a recent training session.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.