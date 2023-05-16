Fire brigades across central Victoria had the chance to put their flaming hot skills to the test at a recent training session.
CFA volunteers from Sutton Grange and Myrtle Creek Fire Brigade joined forces at the Castlemaine Fire Station for hot fire training on a mobile training pod.
The pod is a specialised training tool that simulates the behaviour of an LPG tank fire, which uses gas to create flames that can reach five metres in height, allowing firefighters to practice extinguishing fires in a controlled environment.
The LPG training pod has been located at Castlemaine station since the start of April and will remain until the end of June.
Castlemaine Fire Brigade Lieutenant Trent Dempster said brigades from Strathloddon and Mt Alexander Group have used the training pod so far, with more booked in over the coming weeks.
"These training pods are a great resource for brigade training, particularly when multiple brigades come together," he said.
"Joint training is more than building or maintaining skills, it's also important for building networks with other brigades.
"Having strong relationships with fellow volunteers is invaluable, especially when we come together on the fireground."
Sutton Grange and Myrtle Creek brigade 3rd Lieutenant Jan Hull said the mobile training pods were vital to allow members to participate in hot fire training.
"Training with the props is important not just for new members, but existing ones as well," she said.
"They provide a safe environment for upskilling and skills maintenance without having to travel outside our local area."
Lieutenant Hull said buddying up with neighbouring brigades was also an opportunity to train on different vehicles.
"We don't always respond on appliances from our own brigade," she said.
"Training on appliances from other brigades allows us to maintain and gain skills on different types of vehicles, which is particularly valuable when deployed on a strike team."
