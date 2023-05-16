Busy 24 hours as CFA crews respond to fires across region

CFA crews have had a busy 24 hours dealing with fires across the north central Victorian region in Castlemaine, Ravenswood and Kyneton.
Five CFA units including teams from Malmsbury, Kyneton and Carlsruhe, responded to a fire in Kyneton around 7.34pm on Monday.
Crews discovered the fire behind the Elders building and the incident was deemed under control at 8.31pm, with the crews remaining on scene blacking out before it was deemed safe at 9.09pm.
Six CFA units then responded to a truck fire on the Calder Highway in Ravenswood around 9.21pm.
Victoria Police were on the scene for traffic control and the truck was towed before the incident was declared safe at 10.30pm.
On Tuesday, at 4.19am, two CFA units responded to a fire on Bowden Street in Castlemaine.
An excavator was required at the scene where the incident was deemed under control by 4.48am and then deemed safe at 5.31am.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
