Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round five

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst midfielder Noah Walsh has established himself as one of the premier players in the competition. Picture by Noni Hyett
Sandhurst midfielder Noah Walsh has established himself as one of the premier players in the competition. Picture by Noni Hyett

Round five of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced some brilliant individual and team performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.