Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round five

Round five of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced some brilliant individual and team performances.
Here's a look at the key Premier Data stats from the weekend's matches:
The ruthless Dragons put the Bloods away with a dominant final quarter.
In the final quarter alone, Sandhurst was plus 39 in possessions and plus eight in clearances, which led to a five-goal-to-one term.
Overall, South Bendigo edged ahead of the Dragons in possessions (360-355), marks (92-66) and tackles (102-80).
The impact of Sandhurst ruckman Hamish Hosking was critical to the outcome.
Clearances are always crucial on the small confines of Harry Trott Oval and Hosking set the tone for the Dragons' 51-36 advantage in that area.
He had 18 clearances himself from 25 possessions and 170 ranking points.
His sidekick was midfielder Noah Walsh, who had seven clearances in his 34-possession game.
Bendigo Pioneers' forward Archer Day-Wicks showed why he's so highly-regarded. The young Dragon had 31 possessions, 15 of which were contested and kicked 2.3 for 146 ranking points.
South's top-end talent - coach Nathan Horbury (41 possessions), Cooper Leon (36 possessions) and Brody Haddow (35 possessions) had big numbers, but the Bloods had too many passengers on the day.
Eaglehawk's ball use was the catalyst for its big win over Strathfieldsaye.
The Hawks' creativity off half-back and ability to hit targets going inside forward 50 stood out.
Eaglehawk's precision with its forward entries allowed the visitors to take 25 marks inside 50 to the Storm's 12.
Darcy Richards took seven marks inside 50 for the Borough and kicked 3.2.
The Borough made the undermanned Storm pay for their mistakes.
Eaglehawk had 18 intercept marks to five as the Storm committed 77 turnovers for the match - their highest tally for the season.
Eaglehawk's greatest strength was its even spread of contributors.
The visitors had just three players collect 10 disposals or less, while the Storm had 10.
Best for Eaglehawk was Noah Wheeler (25 possessions for 122 ranking points), while key defender Clayton Holmes had 26 possessions and seven marks.
Daniel Clohesy (29 disposals for 138 ranking points) was the Storm's highest-ranked player.
If the Bulldogs miss out on the BFNL top five by one win then this will be the game they will look back on with frustration.
Gisborne dominated possessions (332-273), clearances (57-38) and inside 50s (61-35), but lost by two on the statistic that matters most - the scoreboard.
Kyneton's win was built around its straight kicking in front of goal and its pressure.
The Tigers had a season high 83 pressure acts for the match - 25 more than Gisborne. The Tigers also won the tackle count 86-61.
Kyneton midfielder Cameron Manuel had his most impactful game for the season.
He had 28 possessions, 12 clearances and kicked 4.1 for 176 ranking points.
Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake continued his outstanding form.
He collected 27 disposals, 19 of which were contested, and had a game-high 14 clearances for 192 ranking points.
In his first game of the season, premiership skipper Pat McKenna kicked 5.0 from 12 kicks and eight marks.
Efficiency forward of centre was the difference between the Magpies and the Roos.
Castlemaine had more clearances (45-33) and more inside 50s (46-42), yet still lost by eight goals to the Roos.
Kangaroo Flat's ball use and multiple options inside forward 50 ensured the Roos did more damage on the scoreboard.
Across the past couple of seasons Liam Collins has regularly picked up 30-plus possessions, but a high percentage of those touches have been across the centreline or in defence.
On Saturday, Collins didn't have as many disposals as he normally would, but his performance had a major impact on the game.
Collins was "held" to 22 touches, but he kicked three goals to help separate the Roos from the Pies.
The Roos' highest-ranked players were defenders Noah Furlong (26 possessions, eight marks, 129 ranking points), Jade Mayes (25 disposals, 115 ranking points) and Nick Keogh (20 possessions, nine marks, 111 ranking points).
Inside midfielder Matthew Filo had the most impact for the Pies, with 38 possessions, 11 marks and one goal for 133 ranking points.
Defender John Watson had 40 touches, including 30 kicks, for 140 ranking points, while David Wilson had 33 possessions.
The problem for the Pies was they had 14 players touch the ball 11 times or less.
This was one of the most one-sided games in terms of statistics since the BFNL introduced Premier Data.
The Bulldogs had 493 disposals to the Pies 232 and a remarkable 161 marks to 68. The clearances were 50-26, while the inside 50s were 86-21.
The Dogs had 15 of their 22 players score 100 or more player ranking points.
The player that filled his boots the most was key forward Braydon Vaz, who had 31 kicks, 22 marks and kicked 8.5 for a league-high 244 ranking points.
Fellow forward Joel Brett kicked 10.2 from 24 kicks and 12 marks for 190 ranking points.
Jack Hickman (38 possessions) and Terry Reeves (32 possessions) were the pick of the Dogs' midfielders, while rookie Macey Eaton kicked 3.3 from 21 possessions for 136 ranking points.
Not surprisingly, Maryborough's best contributors statistically played behind the footy.
Alex Brown had 45 possessions, including 31 kicks, for 132 ranking points.
Kya Lanfranchi continued his strong start to the season and had 20 kicks, nine marks and 130 ranking points.
Big man Jake Postle battled hard with 25 possessions, 14 marks and 137 ranking points.
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
MARKS
CONTESTED MARKS
INTERCEPT MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
REBOUND 50s
TACKLES
HIT OUTS
