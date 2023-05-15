Eaglehawk breathed life into its CV League One Men campaign by causing the upset of the season on the weekend.
The Hawks defeated title favourite Shepparton South 3-0 - the club's second win of the year and South's first loss of the season.
South went into Saturday night's away game without a number of key players and they were made to pay.
After South lost skipper Nick Radevski to a red card offence midway through the first half, Eaglehawk centre-back Brent Hamblin opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after the visitors failed to clear a set piece.
The Hawks put the game away inside the opening 11 minutes of the second-half.
Jesse Matthews made it 2-0 two minutes into the second half before Kieran Forrest added the icing on the cake nine minutes later.
For rookie Borough coach Sunday Dingkar, the victory was a reward for his team's patience and hard work off the field.
"Saturday night was the first time this year we had a full squad to pick from, so that made a big difference for us,'' Dingkar said.
"Being able to collaborate with Brent Hamblin and Matt Schepers... we analysed the way Shepparton South plays and we found a few floors in their system that we were able to exploit.
"We worked as a collective to capitalise on their (Shepparton South's) mistakes.
"Importantly, we played for the full 90 minutes. Previously this year we've played well for half a game, but then switched off. That didn't happen on Saturday night."
The three points lifted the Hawks to seven points overall and fifth place on the ladder.
A goal in the dying minutes from Ben Jones lifted Spring Gully United to a crucial 2-1 win over Strathdale at Stanley Avenue.
In the first game played under the club's new lights, the Reds picked up three vital points to move ahead of the Blues into sixth place on the ladder - the last place in the League One Men's finals.
The Reds took the lead in the 37th minute via James Woods.
They held that lead until 21 minutes into the second half when Strathdale substitute Lonain Burnett found the back of the net.
The teams looked set to share the points until Jones gave the Gully faithful plenty to cheer about.
Strathdale is now in seventh place, with only Strathfieldsaye Colts United below it.
Shepparton United moved into top spot on the ladder after holding off Epsom 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.
Epsom took the lead inside the first two minutes via a Lachlan Arkinstall goal.
Shepparton United levelled the scores six minutes later before the experienced Lewis Coyle gave the home side the lead for the first time.
Shepparton United made it 3-1 in the 66th minute when Coyle scored his second goal.
However, one minute later Lachlan Arkinstall kept the Scorpions in the game with his second goal.
The in-form Ryan Brooks gave Shepparton United a 4-2 lead in the 74th minute and it looked like the home side had the three points secured.
Cooper Arkinstall set up a grandstand finish by scoring Epsom's fourth goal 12 minutes from time.
The Scorpions tried hard to find an equaliser, but United held on to secure all three points.
Tatura reminded the competition of its scoring power when it put 10 goals past Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
The clinical Ibises scored six of their 10 goals in the opening 45 minutes.
Former coach Tristan Zito led the charge for the Ibises, scoring a hat-trick.
Cody Sellwood added a brace and five other players scored in an impressive team performance.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United now find themselves four points behind the second-last team and are in real danger of relegation to League Two for the 2024 season.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United enhanced its bid for back-to-back championships when it proved too strong for Tatura in Sunday's round five clash.
The Ibises started the round in second place, but slipped to third by the end of the weekend after top-of-the-table Colts scored an emphatic 4-0 win.
Colts' big guns were in great form, with Rebecca Berry, Zoe Cail and Maddie Ridsdale all scoring, while Liz Watkins made a welcome return to the soccer pitch with a goal in his first game of the season.
Colts showed no signs of rustiness despite not playing the previous two weekends because their opponents were forced to forfeit.
"It was good to get back on the track and the girls were raring to go,'' Colts' coach Phil Berry said.
"Tatura were an unknown to us, so we were on high alert from the start. Once we got on top we were in control for most of the game.
"Liz Watkins was a great inclusion for us. The highlight for us was Zoe Cail's goal. It was a great build-up from the girls and Zoe finished it.
"When we kept the ball on the deck and passed it around we looked quite dominant."
Spring Gully moved into second place after thrashing an understrength Strathdale 14-0.
The Blues only had 10 players, with leading scorer Steph Mcdonald one of the absentees.
Letesha Bawden had a day out up front for the Reds.
The 20-year-old scored seven goals to take her season tally to a league-best nine.
Paige Conder added a hat-trick and Bella Goggin scored twice in a confidence-boosting performance for the young Reds' side.
Shepparton South broke through for its first win of the season when it defeated Eaglehawk 3-1 at Truscott Reserve.
Two goals from Maya Vukcevic and Rosemarene Legalo's third win of the season was enough for South to grab the three points.
They moved from last on the ladder to sixth, with Strathdale falling to seventh on goal difference.
Lann Robshaw scored in the first half for Eaglehawk. The Hawks are in fifth place on the ladder - equal on three points with Shepparton South and Strathdale.
Eaglehawk is away to Tatura next round in a crucial game for both teams.
