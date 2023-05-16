The director of a documentary film being showcased later this week is seeking local input for the question and answer session following the screening.
Peter Pecotic and fellow co-producer Joseph Williams will kick off their tour of Countryman in Bendigo on Friday before moving onto Geelong and Melbourne.
The film focuses on their respective journeys in life and viewpoints on their Australian identity with Mr Pecotic being the son of a Croatian immigrant while Mr Williams is a Warumungu man.
Mr Pecotic said he was looking forward to the evening but would love to see local voices take part in the question and answer section following the screening.
"It would be wonderful to have representatives from the local Aboriginal land council and any multicultural community there as well," he said.
"We haven't gotten that far yet, we are looking for local communities.
"Ideally we would have a Welcome to Country because that is important."
The director said the film examined how he and Mr Williams fit into the modern landscape of the nation however, it was just as important to learn from those who attend the event and hear where they came from.
He said the film tour was timed to take place in line with National Reconciliation Week beginning on May 27.
"What we have found with the Q and A sessions in the past is it brings up quite a bit of emotion," he said.
"People want to share their own stories and their own anecdotes about whether it is family, whether it is sense of belonging, whether its relationship to country."
Mr Pecotic said he welcomed all Bendigo residents to attend the screening of Countryman at 6.30pm this Friday, May 19 at Bendigo Cinemas.
