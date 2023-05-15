There are few finer luxuries in football than having great depth.
A couple of clubs in the BFNL would currently be wishing they had it, but for Sandhurst, that's not an issue having it in abundance in 2023.
While their 53-point win over an in-form South Bendigo on Saturday may appear comfortable, the Dragons had to survive the week from hell to achieve it.
Illness and injury swept through the camp ahead of the clash, while hopeful returns just missed selection.
But for Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick, it doesn't matter what 22 run out on to the park - they are expected to get the job done.
"We have an attitude that we pick the best side available each week, and there are no excuses, but it was still a really challenging week," Connick said.
"The boys turned up with the right attitude on Saturday and delivered, which is a great sign for our depth and that the way we play is holding up when we lose blokes."
The most high-profile exclusion from the Dragons team on Saturday was co-coach Bryce Curnow, who pulled up with a tight quad after Thursday night training, while Jake McLean also missed due to an injury sustained on the night.
Midfielder Andrew Collins was the unlucky victim to fall to illness pulling out of the game on Saturday morning.
Couple those with the exclusion of Zach Pallpratt, due to an injury sustained in the match against Strathfieldsaye, and skipper Lee Coghlan and Joel Wharton just failing to get up, the Dragons had their backs against the wall heading into the top-four clash.
"I don't know how many players we've run through the seniors this year, but it's been a lot," Connick said.
"We seem to have three to five changes a week, and thankfully the attitude from the guys underneath is incredible.
"Even when we've dropped a couple of guys, they've gone back with the right attitude of I'm going to fight to get my spot back."
Connick will be forced into making another change for the round six clash against Maryborough, with defender Isaac Ruff out for three to four weeks with an AC Joint injury.
"He had some minor damage done in the first quarter and got it strapped up," Connick said.
"Unfortunately, he did more serious damage in a tackle when he went back on, but that's why we love Isaac.
"He knew his shoulder was sore and still laid a big tackle to get the ball back for us."
Sandhurst and Eaglehawk's early season domination appears sustainable.
Both club's seniors and reserves are 5-0, while the Dragons under 18s are 4-1.
"I think we'll get better once we have some continuity in our senior side, but our reserves and 18s play the same way, so it's seamless when someone needs to come up," Connick said.
Jacob Nihill came in for Curnow and showed promising signs in his second game of senior footy, while fellow young stars Noah Walsh, Tanner Nally and Archer Day-Wicks were also impressive.
Heading into the league bye, Connick is understandably pleased his side has got the jump on the majority of the competition, but is pushing for his charges not to relent ahead of a period where they could quickly get to 8-0 with home games against cellar dwellers Maryborough and Castlemaine intersected by an away trip to an out-of-form Gisborne.
"If you had offered us before the season started 5-0, having played four debutants, we would have taken that without hesitation," Connick said.
"But there's no point doing that then dropping games we shouldn't.
"It's a tight competition - you look at Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square, Kyneton and Gisborne - they can beat anyone on their day, so it's nice for us and Eaglehawk to have banked these wins."
