Coaches will replace evening trains on the Bendigo line for the entire journey later this week due to planned maintenance works.
The service changes will last from Sunday, May 21 to Wednesday May, 24.
On Sunday, trains from Southern Cross Station will be replaced by coaches from 8.30pm until the last service, and trains from Bendigo will be replaced by coaches from 9pm until the last service.
From Monday to Wednesday, trains from Southern Cross Station will be replaced by coaches from 8pm until the last service, and trains from Bendigo will be replaced by coaches from 7.30pm until the last service.
According to V/Line, passengers should allow an extra 60 minutes for their trip.
The coaches would be a mix of express and stopping all stations services. See V/Line staff members for more information.
The change comes as coaches have also replaced trains between Echuca and Bendigo, for works finishing on June 21.
For more information visit vline.com.au/Service-Changes/Planned-Disruptions.
