A Bendigo magistrate has warned people buying items online that "anything that looks like a weapon, you can't have".
A knuckleduster and an extendable baton have had to be forfeited and will be destroyed after a Bendigo man bought them online unaware they were illegal.
An antique handgun he found in the bush also will be destroyed.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard police found several weapons in a locked safe when they raided an Epsom property where Christopher Martin, of no fixed address, was staying on January 23, 2023.
Martin pleaded guilty to charges of possessing the weapons and was ordered to be of good behaviour without conviction for possessing the weapons.
He told police he had found the antique handgun in the bush, and purchased the weapons classified as prohibited online, including an extendable baton and knuckledusters.
Martin's lawyer, Karin Temperley, said another weapon initially believed to have been a knuckleduster was a meat tenderiser but Mr Martin had conceded it could still be used as a weapon.
READ MORE:
"Mr Martin did not realise these weapons were prohibited," Ms Temperley said.
"Like many he had the assumption that if it was for sale (online), it did not have to be registered."
Ms Temperley told the court Martin had been fully cooperative and while the weapons were not registered they were securely locked away and there was no indication he intended to use them.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said "anything that looks like a weapon, you can't have".
"You never know where it comes from and you're opening yourself up to a lot of problems," Magistrate McRae said.
Magistrate McRae said anyone who found a gun, such as the antique one Mr Martin had discovered, should call police.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.