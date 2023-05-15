New facilities are coming to the O'Keefe Rail Trail at Longlea.
The City of Greater Bendigo announced on May 15 that $255,000 would be spent on a project to construct two unisex toilet facilities with one accessible and a new car park capable of fitting up to 16 cars.
A shelter with picnic tables, five bike hoops and improvements to Peppercorn Park's entrance will also be established.
The city's active and health communities manager Amy Johnston said the works could improve the experience for users of the trail.
"The O'Keefe Rail Trail is used for horse-riding, cycling and walking, with cycling and walking numbers having grown rapidly over the last two years," she said.
"Currently, cars park along the narrow shoulder of Longlea Lane to unload their bikes which creates a potential conflict with road users in a 100 kilometre per hour zone.
"The creation of a new car park off the road within the Peppercorn Park reserve will remove this conflict and make it safer for trail users.
"The new toilets and shelter will provide essential facilities for all trail users. It will also provide opportunities to start and finish at different points of the trail for new experiences and distances."
Works will begin late May and are expected to be completed by the end of July, weather permitting.
The trail will remain open while works are under way, with directional signage in place.
The project has been funded with a $5000 contribution from the Friends of the Bendigo-Kilmore Rail Trail group.
