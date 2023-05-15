Bendigo Advertiser
Beechworth Bendigo celebrates 18 years in business

Updated May 15 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Beechworth Bakery Bendigo manager Andy Lang with staff and customers celebrate the store's 18th birthday . Picture: Brendan McCarthy
Beechworth Bakery is celebrating 18 years in Bendigo and is holding a week-long party to share its 'coming of age' milestone with customers.

