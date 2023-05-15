Beechworth Bakery is celebrating 18 years in Bendigo and is holding a week-long party to share its 'coming of age' milestone with customers.
The party kicked off on Monday with staff dressed in the yellow of the Beesting treat and customers gathering around the cake to sing Happy Birthday.
Long time customers Dot Dole, Ian Glanville and Alby Dole were given the honour of cutting the cake on the day the bakery launched its 10 cent Beesting sale.
IN OTHER NEWS:
From May 15 to May 19, guests can take advantage of an irresistible offer - buy a regular Beesting and get another one for just 10 cents.
The Beesting is a signature treat of Beechworth Bakery, filled with apricot jam, creamy custards, and honey-coated almonds.
The weekend promises even more excitement for bakery enthusiasts of all ages.
On May 20-21, visitors can join in the fun of a Pie-jama Party and enjoy another incredible offer - buy a Beechworth Steak Pie and get another one for just 10 cents.
Children can meet Petey Pie and decorate their own shortbread biscuit.
Beechworth Bakery Bendigo manager Andrew Lang said he was "absolutely thrilled" to celebrate the store's 18th birthday.
"We invite everyone to come and indulge in our irresistible treats and share the joy of this special milestone with us," he said.
Beechworth Bakery was founded in 1984 by Tom O'Toole and is renowned for its handcrafted pies, pastries and mouth-watering treats.
It has grown into eight Beechworth Bakeries established in towns around Victoria.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.