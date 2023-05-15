Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Bendigo Junior Football League results from the weekend.
UNDER-12 GRADING
Eaglehawk Hawks 3.2 11.2 15.4 18.10 (118)
South Bendigo 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Eaglehawk U12 Hawks: G.Hillard 4, Z.Dove 3, J.Hocking 3, B.Ferguson 1, S.Cossar 1, R.Kidd whyte 1, D.Abbott 1, B.Stone 1. South Bendigo 2: N/A
BEST - Eaglehawk U12 Hawks: E.penno, H.Bourke, J.Bumpstead, K.Law Saw, R.Kidd whyte, X.Rayner. South Bendigo 2: N/A
Strathfieldsaye B 0.1 0.3 0.5 1.6 (12)
MGYCW 2 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 (5)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed B: L.Read 1. MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed B: G.Ritchie, M.Carmichael, W.Munro, J.Mannix. MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: H.Rossignuolo, A.Kyle, A.Phillips, N.Mulqueen, M.Thomas
Golden Square 1 3.5 6.5 8.7 9.8 (62)
St Thereses 2 0.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: A.Lethlean 3, J.Read 3, D.Dupille 1. St Thereses U12 Mixed 2: A.McCullough 1
BEST - Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: J.Read, H.Pannett, D.Dupille, C.Kennedy, R.McLean, A.Lethlean. St Thereses U12 Mixed 2: Q.Casey, C.Wilson, J.Holland, J.McCrann, L.Bell, C.Harrington
Strathfieldsaye A 5.5 10.6 14.13 20.14 (134)
Quarry Hill 0.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed A: C.Giddings 3, K.Storer 3, T.Kanzamar 3, H.Svanosio 2, H.Freeman 2, T.O'Keefe 2, J.Ingram 1, J.Monaghan 1, M.Perkins 1, L.Hancock 1, A.Kelly 1. Quarry Hill: J.Richardson 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed A: J.Monaghan, L.Hancock, H.Young, J.Ingram, T.Brown, T.Kanzamar. Quarry Hill: B.Martin, T.Peters, T.Rosa, S.Doak, H.Cooney, L.Dalley
St Kilians St Peters Gold 4.0 10.1 11.3 13.5 (83)
Huntly U12 Gold 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.2 (20)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters U12 - Gold: H.Wells 4, W.Scholtes 3, V.Martin 2, I.Manley 1, E.Willits 1, E.Mansfield 1, O.Connolly 1. Huntly U12 Gold: K.Meloury 1, T.Cowan 1, T.Haddow 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters U12 - Gold: E.Willits, W.Scholtes, T.Ralphs, R.Bergin, H.Wells, J.Byrne. Huntly U12 Gold: K.Manson, N.Campbell, J.Clark, A.Davies, T.Cowan, T.Haddow
St Francis 2 1.2 6.3 9.6 17.9 (111)
White Hills Red 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - St Francis U12 Mixed 2: J.Place 4, A.Dubyna 3, R.Davies 2, A.Dickson 2, N.Dickson 1, L.Hand 1, P.Horan 1, J.Millar 1, E.Perry 1, F.Wood 1. White Hills U12 Red: N/A
BEST - St Francis U12 Mixed 2: O.Hargreaves, L.Hand, R.Marshall, R.Davies, E.Kelly, J.Millar. White Hills U12 Red: C.Boyd, C.Mason, R.Morton, A.Saville, A.Smith
White Hills Black 2.2 5.3 6.6 7.8 (50)
South Bendigo 1 0.1 0.2 2.6 2.7 (19)
GOALS - White Hills U12 Black: L.Schelfhout 3, C.Matthews 1, T.Kelleher 1, H.Rice 1, P.Anfuso 1. South Bendigo 1: C.Kochar 1, J.Cox 1
BEST - White Hills U12 Black: H.Rice, L.Schelfhout, J.Yates, B.Young, C.Matthews, X.BAERKEN. South Bendigo 1: W.Elms, C.White, C.Fyffe, J.Cox, H.Galea, B.Anderson
North Bendigo 2.1 3.4 4.4 5.6 (36)
Strathfieldsaye D 0.2 0.2 2.4 2.7 (19)
GOALS - North Bendigo: E.Miller 2, J.Kerr 1, L.Sloan 1, R.Carter 1. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D: B.Hodson 1, I.Oataway 1
BEST - North Bendigo: E.Wybar, H.Arthur, B.Benbow, K.Randall, L.Sloan. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D: I.Oataway, B.Hodson, R.Speers, P.Antoniadis, D.Moroney-Cook
Heathcote 3.1 8.5 10.7 10.7 (67)
Huntly Brown 0.0 0.0 1.0 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Heathcote: M.Dellar 2, C.Ruck 2, J.Brooke 1, E.Longson 1, J.Mitchell 1, N.Barrett 1, J.Aquilina 1, C.Gellatly 1, I.Pianta-Cook 1. Huntly U12 Brown: R.Stevens 1, C.Woeltjes 1
BEST - Heathcote: J.Vanzin, L.Leitch, J.Brooke, C.Gellatly, L.Slee, I.Pianta-Cook. Huntly U12 Brown: J.Rothacker, T.Waters, R.Stevens, T.Barlow, J.Stroud
MGYCW 1 2.5 5.6 6.7 9.12 (66)
Castlemaine Team 1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: K.Wilson 3, J.Hargreaves 2, T.Smith 1, D.Thomson 1, T.Evans 1, W.Waters 1. Castlemaine U12 Mixed Team 1: N/A
BEST - MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: T.Evans, N.Lowry, D.Thomson, J.Hargreaves, K.Wilson, J.Brown. Castlemaine U12 Mixed Team 1: C.Cordy, L.Parsons, S.Grainger, A.Harrington, J.O'Sullivan, H.Speer
Kangaroo Flat 6.1 8.4 12.10 13.12 (90)
Golden Square 3 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: J.Lower 4, H.Nelson 4, L.Cole 2, R.Grinter 1, D.Hetherton 1, Z.Wharton 1. Golden Square U12 Mixed 3: J.Everett 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: H.Nelson, J.Lower, L.Cole, Z.Wharton, R.Grinter, R.Gudge. Golden Square U12 Mixed 3: C.Elliott, N.Smith, A.Keighran, P.Roberts, J.Duncan, J.Everett
Eaglehawk Eagles 7.2 8.5 10.8 12.12 (84)
Marong 1.0 2.1 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Eaglehawk U12 Eagles: C.Powley 4, T.Turton 2, D.Baines 1, L.Stanton 1, X.Williams 1, W.Jackson 1, M.Fitt 1, X.Docksey 1. Marong: J.Atkinson 1, C.McCurdy 1, T.Pearce 1
BEST - Eaglehawk U12 Eagles: C.Powley, W.Jackson, L.Cunningham, R.Leech, E.Castle, B.Hunt. Marong: J.Metherell, C.McCurdy, T.Pearce, M.Ferguson, M.Bennett, K.Hammond
St Thereses 3 - - - - (28)
St Kilians St Peters Green - - - - (18)
GOALS - St Thereses U12 Mixed 3: H.Rees 1, S.Davie 1, E.Gretgrix 1, D.Kramer 1. St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green: G.Basha 1, B.Herdman 1
BEST - St Thereses U12 Mixed 3: R.Kent, E.Pertzel, H.Rees, E.Gretgrix, S.Gee, J.Lenaghan. St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green: H.Macnee, E.Schoder, M.Chapman, H.Horby, K.Clark, T.Quin
Strathfieldsaye C 2.4 5.4 6.4 8.7 (55)
Golden Square 2 0.0 0.0 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed C: R.Menzel 2, W.Martin 2, J.Dutra 1, C.Mayes 1, J.Patton 1, N.Raeburn 1. Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: A.Griffin 1, B.Bradley 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed C: N.Hodgskiss, X.Howard, N.McLoughlan, D.Clarke, C.Matthews, J.Leslie. Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: A.Griffin, L.Liddell, J.Bryan, R.Naughton-Stratford, T.Hanna, A.Pitcher
MGYCW 3 1.1 3.3 6.3 9.5 (59)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.2 2.2 4.7 6.7 (43)
GOALS - MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: S.Barnes 6, C.Wyatt 2, Z.Sheahan 1. Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues: P.Smith 2, C.O'Brien 2, X.Rayner 1, K.Shelton 1
BEST - MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: X.Wallace, E.Turner, A.Kawde, J.Elliott, Z.Sheahan, A.Derrick. Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues: K.Shelton, J.Dea, N.Ferrie, T.Mcmahon, W.Goulden, C.O'Brien
Maryborough 2.2 6.5 7.6 9.11 (65)
St Monicas 1.2 2.2 2.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS - Maryborough: E.Boyes 4, M.Trickey 2, C.Stevens 1, C.Howell 1, J.Wills 1. St Monicas: E.Crocker 1, H.Sherwood 1
BEST - Maryborough: C.Stevens, W.Smith, E.Boyes, C.Brydon, J.Smith, M.Stevens. St Monicas: H.Sherwood, J.Pidoto, A.Keena, C.Colbert, M.Roulston, D.Riley
St Francis 1 1.3 2.4 4.6 5.7 (37)
St Thereses 1 2.2 2.3 4.3 5.5 (35)
GOALS - St Francis U12 Mixed 1: A.Horan 2, J.Place 1, R.Davies 1, F.Todd 1. St Thereses U12 Mixed 1: K.McInerney 3, C.Whelan 1, X.Potter 1
BEST - St Francis U12 Mixed 1: E.Place, J.Willis, T.Doyle, A.Horan, N.Malone, W.Shadbolt. St Thereses U12 Mixed 1: M.Hannaford, L.Travaglia, L.Hubble, P.Sullivan, F.Stevenson, X.Potter
UNDER-18 GIRLS
White Hills 2.2 5.5 9.10 12.13 (85)
Golden Square 1.0 1.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - White Hills: A.Haigh 3, E.Cail 2, T.Murphy 1, O.Turner 1, S.Sarre 1, M.Pearce 1, K.Smith 1, K.Cook 1. Golden Square: J.Lockwood 1, G.Drage 1
BEST - White Hills: S.Pearce, O.Turner, M.Pearce, R.hilson, K.Cook, T.Murphy. Golden Square: J.Lockwood, A.Weir, M.Bickley, K.Ahearn, G.Roberts, H.Crane
Woorinen 4.4 10.7 15.11 19.12 (126)
Sandhurst 1.0 1.0 2.2 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Woorinen Youth Girls: S.Johnston 8, I.Boulton 4, B.Lewis 3, S.Barry 1, M.Johnston 1, A.Mclean 1, E.Johnston 1. Sandhurst: A.Grist 2, M.Vanzuyden 1
BEST - Woorinen Youth Girls: S.Johnston, G.Sanford, I.Boulton, B.Lewis, M.Johnston, S.Barry. Sandhurst: M.mcloughlan, M.Vanzuyden, S.Carmody, M.Burgess, A.Grist, A.Stewart
UNDER-16 BOYS GRADING
Rochester 1.4 5.5 6.11 9.15 (69)
White Hills Black 0.2 3.5 4.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Rochester: N/A. White Hills U16 Boys Black: J.Mizzi 2, D.Murley 1, J.McGrath 1, C.Tobin 1
BEST - Rochester: J.Rasmussen, O.Tarrant, L.Joyce, C.Howard, J.Otto, R.Hayes. White Hills U16 Boys Black: F.Millar, J.Ketterer, L.Taylor, C.Tobin, A.O'Brien, O.Allan
Sandhurst Snrs 5.4 11.7 18.13 25.15 (165)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Sandhurst U16 Snrs: C.Duke 4, J.Harvey 3, C.Kealy 3, M.Guthrie 2, E.Austin 2, L.Borchard 2, J.Howard 2, O.Cail 2, T.Davie 2, J.Bell 1, W.Bennett 1, K.O'Hehir 1. Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Snrs: J.Molloy 1
BEST - Sandhurst U16 Snrs: G.Hay, L.McNamara, C.Poyser, C.Duke, O.Cail, J.Harvey. Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Snrs: L.Hargreaves, T.Allan, J.Schubert, E.Giddings, F.Watchman, undefined.null
MGYCW 1 5.6 9.14 13.17 16.21 (117)
Golden Square 1.1 1.1 2.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS - MGYCW U16 Boys 1: Z.Whalen 3, L.Hancock 3, L.Budge 3, C.Blandthorn 3, D.Brown 2, A.Gray 1, L.Adcock 1. Golden Square U16 Boys Res: Z.Hinck 1, E.Fletcher 1, A.Costello 1
BEST - MGYCW U16 Boys 1: D.Brown, M.Holmes, L.Pigdon, C.Blandthorn, Z.Whalen, L.Budge. Golden Square U16 Boys Res: C.Seboa, E.Fletcher, H.Burgess, J.Hutton, A.Costello, M.Brown
Strathfieldsaye Res 2.5 6.10 10.13 12.16 (88)
MGYCW 2 0.0 0.2 1.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: J.Balic 3, A.Morrissey 2, N.Jones-Stibbe 2, J.Oldham 1. MGYCW U16 Boys 2: N.Hadden 2, M.Johns 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: R.O'Donnell, undefined.null, J.Oldham, A.Morrissey, J.DeAraugo, N.Dunn. MGYCW U16 Boys 2: O.McKenzie, T.Brook, N.Hadden, H.Elgar, D.Wharton, J.Beagley
Castlemaine 2.1 5.7 11.9 12.10 (82)
Sandhurst Res 2.3 6.4 7.7 10.9 (69)
GOALS - Castlemaine: C.Holman 4, S.Sieber-Hogg 4, O.Britt 2, M.McKnight 1, O.Giddings 1. Sandhurst U16 Res: N.Willits 2, A.Ladd 1, N.Long 1, C.Bannan 1, E.Harrop 1, L.Fazzalori 1, H.Carter 1, J.Mathews 1
BEST - Castlemaine: C.Holman, J.Barnes, M.McKnight, S.SieberHogg, O.Britt, N.Nyok. Sandhurst U16 Res: M.Nihill, A.Weeks, N.Willits, A.Ladd, H.Byrne, N.Howe
Huntly 5.6 9.12 12.14 16.17 (113)
White Hills Red 1.0 1.1 3.1 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Huntly: O.Davies 3, B.Miller 3, M.Archer 2, C.Cowan 2, W.Norman 1, K.Fitzpatrick 1, M.Lawrence 1, J.Saunders 1, C.Johnstone 1, M.Ashton 1. White Hills U16 Boys Red: N.Wilson 1, T.Sanders 1, M.Heenan 1
BEST - Huntly: B.Miller, M.Archer, W.Norman, B.Smith, C.Cowan, J.Saunders. White Hills U16 Boys Red: N.Wilson, L.Cummings, K.Nieto, H.Barnett, D.Hammer, M.Heenan
Kangaroo Flat 5.3 9.7 13.10 15.14 (104)
LBU Cats 1.1 2.5 2.9 5.10 (40)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: J.Dingfelder 4, X.Coghill 2, O.Lowndes 2, B.Hancock 2, K.Higgins 2, B.Franken 1, J.Bodycoat 1, J.Clarke 1. LBU Cats: J.Brentnall 2, C.Keele 1, C.Mundie 1, N.Mitchell 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: R.Bolton, O.Lowndes, J.Dingfelder, X.Coghill, B.de Marchi, undefined.null. LBU Cats: P.Keele, N.Mitchell, J.Brentnall, W.Hann, C.Lees, M.Munro
Golden Square Snrs 3.2 7.8 9.11 10.11 (71)
South Bendigo 1 1.0 1.2 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Golden Square U16 Boys Snrs: A.Eaton 3, B.Warfe 2, J.Kelly 2, J.Peter 1, X.Grant 1, L.Wescott 1. South Bendigo 1: E.McMahon 2
BEST - Golden Square U16 Boys Snrs: L.Wescott, R.Brown, J.Kelly, A.Eaton, B.Warfe, D.Webb. South Bendigo 1: E.McMahon, H.Jackman, N.Masullo, T.Hardingham, L.Westerway, J.Irwin
Maryborough 7.3 8.7 10.14 12.16 (88)
Eaglehawk 2.2 2.4 4.5 8.7 (55)
GOALS - Maryborough: A.Chadwick 4, L.Howell 3, Z.Cicchini 2, J.Skinner 2, S.Thomson 1. Eaglehawk: M.Pettersen 2, A.Pithie 1, M.Miller 1, T.Taylor 1, W.Malone 1, J.Coates-moore 1, I.Phillips-Adams 1
BEST - Maryborough: W.Soulsby, K.Wright, A.Chadwick, L.Condie, L.Howell, C.Wood. Eaglehawk: M.Miller, T.Taylor, A.Pithie, W.Malone, L.Barker, K.MacDonald
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye 2.4 4.7 5.8 8.11 (59)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: N/A. Golden Square: E.Meharry 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N/A. Golden Square: G.Mcphee, L.Mansfield, L.Kornmann, S.Twitt, E.Meharry, R.Demeo
Sandhurst 5.4 12.7 19.8 23.9 (147)
Castlemaine 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Nihill 9, A.Bibby 5, H.Cochrane 5, O.Lacy 2, B.Mcmanus 1, R.Mackie 1. Castlemaine: M.Hewson 1
BEST - Sandhurst: L.Nihill, O.Lacy, H.Cochrane, A.Bibby, G.Garlick, E.Bellenger. Castlemaine: C.Cole, C.Butcher, P.Marshall, L.Whaley, M.Hewson, T.Barry
UNDER-14 MIXED
Maryborough 3.2 8.12 16.13 21.17 (143)
MGYCW 2 0.2 1.3 1.3 1.4 (10)
GOALS - Maryborough: O.Cassidy 6, J.Humphrey 3, C.Howell 2, M.Skinner 2, D.Bridges 2, E.Wings 2, J.Smith 1, D.Hoban 1, D.Wood 1, J.Mason 1. MGYCW U14 Mixed 2: A.Curnow 1
BEST - Maryborough: O.Cassidy, K.Jardine, A.Davis, J.Humphrey, D.Bridges, H.Bartlett. MGYCW U14 Mixed 2: M.Cathrine, A.Curnow, O.Balic, Z.Nicholls, Z.Brown, W.Ralphs
Huntly Gold 3.2 6.5 7.5 7.8 (50)
Marong 2.1 2.2 4.6 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Huntly U14 Gold: M.Connors 3, O.Davies 2, L.Wheelhouse 1, H.Archer 1. Marong: J.Miller 2, R.Marwood 1, K.O'Brien 1, C.Dudderidge 1
BEST - Huntly U14 Gold: O.Davies, M.Connors, L.Mulryan, H.Archer, Z.Marwood, Z.Whyte. Marong: R.Marwood, T.Olsen, W.Smith, H.Wilson, J.Marwood, S.Davis
Golden Square Res 8.4 16.11 20.16 30.18 (198)
North Bendigo 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Golden Square U14 Res: T.Ahearn 5, N.Stewart 5, C.Barker 3, J.O'Sullivan 2, T.Morgan 2, T.Thomas 2, T.Byrne 2, W.Stedman 2, T.Worbs 1, A.Brown 1, S.Denney 1, C.McKay 1, S.Snell 1, L.Butler 1, C.Scoble 1. North Bendigo: N/A
BEST - Golden Square U14 Res: T.Thomas, W.Stedman, S.Snell, A.Brown, C.Barker, T.Morgan. North Bendigo: J.McCarthy, E.Harvey, S.Arthur, F.Nicholson, E.Miller, A.Hibbs
Sandhurst Snrs 0.2 4.8 6.9 9.10 (64)
Strathfieldsaye Snrs 1.3 3.3 5.3 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Sandhurst U14 Snrs: M.Connick 4, W.Petersen 2, P.McNamara 1, O.Suckling 1, W.Lacy 1. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Snrs: C.Elliott 2, L.Sharam 2, A.Hand 2, W.Mayes 1, K.Hodgskiss 1
BEST - Sandhurst U14 Snrs: M.Connick, W.Petersen, R.Travaglia, N.Harvey, G.O'Shea, J.Kelly. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Snrs: T.Gardiner, J.Webster, T.Griffin, S.O'Bree, J.Mathews, S.Whitford
Huntly Brown 4.2 4.10 9.14 11.14 (80)
Strathfieldsaye Res 2 0.2 3.4 6.5 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Huntly U14 Brown: R.Marriott 4, R.Pitson 2, C.Caldis 2, J.Lauder 1, C.Horsfall 1, M.Challis 1. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: C.Bowie 2, C.Giddings 1, L.Hayes 1, J.Norris 1, W.James 1, E.Tonna-Dorling 1
BEST - Huntly U14 Brown: R.Marriott, R.Pitson, A.Callanan, R.Enright, J.Challis, M.Climas. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: C.Bowie, L.O'Brien, J.Robinson, H.Thorson, J.Norris, J.Dyer
White Hills 3.3 5.4 9.6 10.10 (70)
Sandhurst Res 1.3 3.5 3.8 4.8 (32)
GOALS - White Hills: B.Jorgensen 4, C.Dickins 2, C.Russell 1, B.Murley 1, H.Morrish 1, I.Cass 1. Sandhurst U14 Res: C.Fraser 2, T.Byrne 1, C.McGee 1
BEST - White Hills: I.Cass, C.Shill, C.Russell, B.Murley, Z.Fuller, S.Griffiths. Sandhurst U14 Res: L.Kilcullen, T.Byrne, T.Fraser, D.Strachan, H.Bain, B.Kristiansen
Golden Square Snrs 4.6 7.9 12.11 16.13 (109)
MGYCW Mixed 1 1.2 5.2 6.3 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Golden Square U14 Snrs: C.Macumber 7, Z.Rooke 3, M.Skinner 2, J.Rosa 2, Z.Dowdell 1, O.Dunne 1. MGYCW U14 Mixed 1: R.Davey 3, J.Moresi 2, J.Morcombe 1, D.Downing 1, R.Wilson 1
BEST - Golden Square U14 Snrs: C.Ross, V.Hickman, C.Macumber, Z.Rooke, N.Pedrotti, M.Conway. MGYCW U14 Mixed 1: R.Davey, J.Morcombe, D.Downing, D.Warren, J.Wittingslow, J.Moresi
South Bendigo 3 5.1 7.3 8.8 9.14 (68)
Kangaroo Flat 2 0.0 2.1 3.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - South Bendigo 3: A.Obudzinski 3, T.Coombs 2, C.McClellan 1, C.Robertson 1, S.Tuckerman 1, M.Cairns 1. Kangaroo Flat U14 Mixed 2: A.Clayton 1, T.Knight 1, T.Diss 1, J.Thatcher 1
BEST - South Bendigo 3: N/A. Kangaroo Flat U14 Mixed 2: R.Mitchell, J.Thatcher, T.Penrose, T.Knight, A.Clayton, A.Caddy
Eaglehawk 4.4 8.8 11.13 15.18 (108)
Castlemaine 3.3 4.4 6.5 8.7 (55)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: X.Stone 7, C.Larson 2, T.Ferguson 2, T.Fox 1, A.Rae 1, A.Gill 1, K.Uerata 1. Castlemaine: L.Murray 2, M.Kay 2, M.Matheson 2, H.Kneebone 1, L.Bruce 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: A.Gill, X.Stone, J.Frankel, C.Burke, Z.Farrow, T.Ferguson. Castlemaine: Z.Thompson, M.Kay, L.Bruce, H.Kneebone, M.Matheson, L.Murray
South Bendigo 1 3.2 6.8 13.12 16.18 (114)
Strathfieldsaye Res 1 2.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 (30)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: Z.Ralphs 3, M.Nicholas 3, W.de Vries 2, T.Henderson 1, H.Fizallen 1, H.Warne 1, J.Cason 1, M.Kornmann 1, R.Newman 1, M.Bray 1, L.Bray 1. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: N.Hietbrink 2, D.Tyler 2, J.Young 1
BEST - South Bendigo 1: H.Warne, Z.Ralphs, M.Kornmann, R.Newman, L.Fyffe, M.Nicholas. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: D.Tyler, K.McInerney, S.Cook, A.van Dillen, V.Bortolotto
Kangaroo Flat 3.0 5.0 8.3 10.4 (64)
Rochester 1.0 1.2 2.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: C.Woolley 3, C.Scholes 2, L.Barton 1, I.Cole 1, J.Gudge 1, S.Sharpe 1, L.Coghill 1. Rochester: C.James 2, L.Hayes 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: S.Ahearn, C.Brimblecombe, N.Jennings, C.Scholes, L.Chambers, J.Caruana. Rochester: H.Keating, R.Mountjoy, D.Martin, B.Hewes, L.Hayes, J.Tarrant
UNDER-14 GIRLS
Golden Square 1.2 3.4 4.6 4.8 (32)
Marong 1.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS - Golden Square: A.Carr 3, L.Soko 1. Marong: J.Thomas 1, L.Doye 1, A.Medhurst 1
BEST - Golden Square: N/A. Marong: I.Obrien, A.Medhurst, E.Taylor, A.Grant, C.Bray, A.Jolly
Sandhurst 3.3 5.10 7.15 10.20 (80)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Sandhurst: T.Place 3, M.Maxted 2, L.Brown 2, K.Spiteri 1, P.Gladstone 1, Z.Mould 1. Eaglehawk: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst: K.Spiteri, Z.Mould, T.Place, C.Comer, A.Campbell, G.Clark. Eaglehawk: Z.Hodgskiss, T.Thorpe, M.Scoble, S.Lees, E.Jefferis, B.Fasham
White Hills 3.1 6.5 12.7 15.12 (102)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (3)
GOALS - White Hills: M.Clark 5, S.O'Connell 4, B.Mapperson 2, L.O'Brien 2, S.Healy 1, M.Morrison 1. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - White Hills: M.Morrison, M.Clark, S.O'Connell, L.O'Brien, E.Pickering, B.Mapperson. Kangaroo Flat: M.Berryman, L.Benaim, C.Wylie, L.Gilbee, A.Ahearn
