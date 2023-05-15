Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Updated May 15 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo and Eaglehawk did batle in the BJFL under-12 grading competition. Pictures by Noni Hyett
South Bendigo and Eaglehawk did batle in the BJFL under-12 grading competition. Pictures by Noni Hyett

Bendigo Junior Football League results from the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.