Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bendigo City FC youngsters show encouraging signs in narrow loss to A-League club

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo City youngsters brave in NPL1 under-18 defeat
Bendigo City youngsters brave in NPL1 under-18 defeat

COACH Greg Thomas believes a win is 'just around the corner' for Bendigo City FC's NPL1 under-18s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.