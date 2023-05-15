Bendigo City youngsters brave in NPL1 under-18 defeat

COACH Greg Thomas believes a win is 'just around the corner' for Bendigo City FC's NPL1 under-18s.
The Bendigo youngsters came up just short in a 2-1 loss against A-League club Western United FC at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Sunday, but lost no admirers in the process.
City dominated patches of a high-calibre contest and were stiff not to share the points with a strong Western United, which sits atop the league ladder following its third straight win to start the season.
Thomas could not have been prouder of his talented youngsters and felt it was only a matter of time before they opened their account.
"I really felt for the boys, we could have won it," Thomas said.
"They were really disappointed after the game as they know they should have got something out of the game.
"We conceded a goal right on half time, a really soft goal, and then we went 2-0 down, but we hit straight back and scored.
"Then we had four or five clear-cut chances, which in the grading matches we would have put away, but we just couldn't quite score off them.
"Against an A-League team, had we at least got a draw, it would have been a great reward for the boys. That would have been fantastic for everyone involved.
"The boys were absolutely brilliant."
Bendigo City's chances of an upset were ignited by a goal from Jasper Williams in the 55th minute.
They continued to apply the pressure to a polished United, but were just unable to capitalise on some solid chances to get the match back on level terms.
Thomas saw the result as evidence that Bendigo City belonged in elite NPL1 company and was not far away from a deserved breakthrough victory.
"We spoke about it after the game, we are going to beat one of these big clubs and it will be brilliant for football in Bendigo," he said.
"We knew it was going to be tough playing div one against all these A-League and big clubs, but we are telling the boys not to get disappointed as we are matching it with them.
"To be playing against some of the best players in the state and the country at that age level, it's a great experience for them.
"I don't think a win is far away and that's all our boys need to get going."
The 2-1 loss followed a gallant effort in a 5-0 defeat against Melbourne Victory in round two in which the scoreline did not reflect the competitiveness of Bendigo City's effort.
Attention for City will now turn to next Sunday's away clash against Port Melbourne Sharks, with Thomas saying his side would head into the match with genuine confidence.
In other NPL1 under-18 matches on the weekend, Bulleen Lions defeated Avondale 2-0, Melbourne Victory beat North Geelong Warriors 5-0 and Glen Eira defeated Bentleigh Greens 3-1.
