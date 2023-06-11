BENDIGO'S Jamieson Sheahan is off to a flying start in his career as a punter in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
The former Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo Pioneers footballer punted three times for his new team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in their season opening 42-31 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday (Australian time).
Sheahan impressed by totalling 144 yards at an average of 48 yards per punt.
The Bombers, who are tipped to contend strongly for the Grey Cup, after finishing runners-up last season, kicked off their season on a winning note.
They led 29-4 at half time, but gave up 27 second-half points to allow the Tiger-Cats to claw within 11 at the end.
Sheahan won the starting job after beating out two other punters in training camp.
The 26-year-old joined the Blue Bombers in early May via the CFL Global Draft following a successful three seasons with US College team, the California Golden Bears, where he averaged 43.5 yards per punt across 28 games.
The Global Draft allows for the selection of non-Canadian and non-American players into the league.
